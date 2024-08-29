How to watch today's Servette vs Chelsea Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League Qualification match between Servette FC and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A week after their triumphant first-leg performance at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea will aim to seal their progress in the Europa Conference League when they face Servette in the return leg on Thursday.

The Blues travel to Stade de Geneve with a commanding two-goal lead, having secured a 2-0 win in the opening leg at home.

Thomas Haberli's side enjoyed a break over the weekend, courtesy of the Swiss FA, as they prepare to mount a comeback from a two-goal deficit.

Despite a promising start to the season, the Maroons have struggled recently, securing just one victory in their last six fixtures across all competitions and suffering four defeats during that period.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Servette FC vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Conference League qualification match between Chelsea and Servette will be available to watch and stream online live through Chelsea TV and the 5th Stand App.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Servette FC vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm BST Venue: Stade de Geneve

The Conference League qualification match between Servette and Chelsea will be played at Stade de Geneve in Lancy, Canton of Geneva.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm BST on Thursday, August 29, in the United Kingdom (UK).

Team news & squads

Servette FC team news

The hosts will continue to miss Victory Beniangba, who has been sidelined this season with a muscle injury. In his absence, either Enzo Crivelli or Jeremy Guillemenot is likely to spearhead the attack on Thursday.

Dereck Kutesa, who has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, was given the nod on the left wing in the first leg and is expected to retain his spot in the starting XI. The 26-year-old has been in fine form, netting five goals in nine appearances this season.

Manager Alain Geiger is expected to stick with a largely unchanged lineup, though Theo Magnin and Alexis Antunes are pressing for starts at right-back and in midfield, potentially at the expense of Keigo Tsunemoto and David Douline.

Servette possible XI: Frick; Tsunemoto, Rouiller, Severin, Mazikou; Douline, Ondoua; Stevanovic, Antunes, Kutesa; Crivelli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mall, Frick, Aubert, Besson Defenders: Tsunemoto, Baron, Rouiller, Mazikou, Severin, Magnin, Bouzamoucha, Sawadogo, Srdanovic, Fankhauser Midfielders: Ondoua, Cognat, Stevanovic, Antunes, Camara, Kutesa, Weber, Douline Forwards: Beniangba, Von Moos, Fofana, Guillemenot, Simbakoli, Crivelli, Ouattara

Chelsea team news

Chelsea will have to cope without skipper Reece James, who is still nursing his way back from a hamstring issue, while Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, and Raheem Sterling have been left out of the squad for the Conference League.

Midfielders Romeo Lavia (hamstring) and Moises Caicedo (knock) are both uncertain to feature, with Caicedo being substituted against Wolves after a robust challenge. This could see Enzo Fernandez and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall join forces in central midfield.

Following nine changes in the victory over Wolves, head coach Enzo Maresca is likely to shuffle the deck again, with Filip Jorgensen, Axel Disasi, Tosin Adarabioyo, Pedro Neto, Marc Guiu, Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku all vying for a spot in the starting lineup.

Chelsea possible XI: Jorgensen; Disasi, Tosin, Badiashile, Cucurella; Fernandez, Dewsbury-Hall; Madueke, Felix, Neto; Nkunku

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Petrovic, Jorgensen Defenders: Disasi, Cucurella, Badiashile, Colwill, Chalobah, James, Gusto Midfielders: Fernandez, Chukwuemeka, Nkunku, Caicedo, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall, Kellyman, Lavia, Viega Forwards: Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Neto, Guiu, Felix, Angelo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/08/2024 Chelsea 2-0 Servette UEFA Conference League

Useful links