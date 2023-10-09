Everything you need to know about where to stream and catch the 2023-24 NHL ice hockey season

Millions of fans from around the United States and across the globe will be watching on for their fix of the action, with an 82-game regular campaign followed by a prolonged playoff slate set to be broadcast over cable television, satellite providers, and streaming services, there’s never been more ways to keep track of all the fun.

So slip on your skates, place your puck, and allow GOAL to take you through the 2023-24 NHL season, including when and where to watch games live and on-demand, the pros and cons of each option, and just what will suit your viewing preferences.

Where can I watch the 2023-24 NHL season?

The regular 2023-24 NHL season is covered by a blend of terrestrial broadcasters, cable television and streaming services, due to the National Hockey League’s roster of deals with several providers to offer ice hockey coverage across the globe.

Here in the UK, coverage of the sport is available on Viaplay where monthly subscriptions start from just £9.99.

Viaplay Total Prices

Viaplay Total is the subscription plan that you will need in order to watch and live stream action from the National Hockey League.

The plan is available Annually or Monthly. Viaplay Total Monthly is priced £14.99 on a rolling contract. Viaplay Total Annual is priced at just shy of £120. Buying Viaplay Total Annual gives you a saving of 33% across the course of the 12 months you're tied down to.

What sports are on Viaplay?

Viaplay offers an eclectic wide-variety of sports on it's Total plan.

Sports Competition / Organisation Football EURO qualifiers, UEFA Nations League, LALIGA, Liga Portugal, Coppa Italia, Scottish League Cup, Scottish Cup Darts PDC Rugby League Betfred Championship Rugby Union Top 14, ECPR Challenge Cup MMA KSW Ice Hockey NHL, Elite League Auto Racing NASCAR

FAQS

How can I watch NHL games live?

Viaplay is available as part of sports packages available through Sky, Virgin Media and BT TV. It is also available to stream online via it's own standalone subscription.

How can I watch NHL on mobile and tablet?

The Viaplay app is available to download on mobile, tablet and through the normal variety of options including games consoles, Smart TVs, tablets and streaming devices like the Amazon FireStick.

What are the blackout rules for NHL games?

In the United States, NHL games are typically subject to blackout rules in their local region, though they will typically be carried by a Regional Sports Network broadcaster.

Do I need a VPN to watch NHL games?

You do not need a VPN to watch NHL games with a Viaplay subscription.

For more information, consider GOAL’s guide to what VPN services may best suit your needs.

The final say

To catch all NHL action from the regular season through to the Stanley Cup, sign up to Viaplay Sports today.