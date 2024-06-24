How to watch UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 fight card, start times, streaming links & more

Here’s the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to catch the promotion’s latest feast of MMA action

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka will go head-to-head in an unexpected rematch for the former’s UFC Light Heavyweight Championship crown when the pair meet as the new headliners of UFC 303 following the cancellation of Conor McGregor’s comeback bout with Michael Chandler.

The Notorious had been set to make his long-awaited return to the octagon at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, later this month, but the Irishman has been unable to make the fight, forcing its postponement to a later date.

This means that incumbent belt holder Pereira will face the man he saw off for the crown in the first place last November when he defeated former champion Prochazka for the vacant title at UFC 295.

With one successful defence under his belt so far, the Brazilian - a two-weight champion during his time in UFC - will feel confident of keeping hold of the top prize, particularly against an opponent he has already defeated once before - but that is likely only to fire the Czech fighter up even more as he goes in pursuit of his rival.

So, how can you watch all the action unfold from UFC 303, and when does it take place? GOAL brings you all the details, including when and where to watch and who will fight on the bill.

When is UFC 303?

UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 will take place on Saturday, June 29, at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. In the UK, the fight will take place in the early hours of Sunday, June 30. The undercard is expected to start around 12:00 a.m. BST Sunday, with the main event estimated for 3:00 a.m. BST.

The event will mark the latest promotion visit to Sin City, having found a regular home for several of its flagship events there over the years.

How to watch UFC UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2

In the United Kingdom, coverage of UFC 301 will be shown as a pay-per-view event on television through TNT Sports and streamed through the channel’s online service Discovery+.

Offering coverage from all TNT sports channels, Discovery+ allows customers access to various sporting content for just £3.99 per month. The additional cost of UFC 301 for current subscribers is £19.99 through either TNT Sports Box Office or Discovery+.

UFC 303 Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Light Heavyweight Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka Featherweight Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes Light Heavyweight Anthony Smith vs Carlos Ulberg Women’s Bantamweight Mayra Bueno Silva vs Macy Chiasson Welterweight Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page Middleweight Joe Pyfer vs Marc-Andre Barriault Featherweight Cub Swanson vs Andre Fili Featherweight Charles Jourdain vs Jean Silva Bantamweight Payton Talbott vs Yanis Ghemmouri

UFC 303 FAQs

What are Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka’s professional MMA records?

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka meet in the octagon with impressive professional records across the board. They have competed in a combined 47 matches, with 40 wins, six losses, and one draw.

Pereira may have the shorter professional record at 10-2, but he has already underlined his position as a modern great thanks to wins in two different weight classes. He was also previously the UFC’s Middleweight Champion.

Prochazka has gone 30-4-1 across his career, with that draw against Mikhail Mokhnatkin in 2014. He has lost just once in the past eight years - against Pereira when the pair met last November.

When did Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka last fight?

Alex Pereira last fought in April 2024, when he met Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 to defend his Light Heavyweight Championship. He prevailed with a first-round knockout via punches to keep his grasp on the title.

Jiri Prochazka last fought in April 2024, also at UFC 300, when he took on Aleksandar Rakic. He earned a second-round knockout via punches, too, putting him in the frame for this rematch against his title rival.

Is there a title on the line at UFC 299 between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka?

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka are fighting for one title, with the former set to defend his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship crown.

Pereira is looking to mount a second successive defence of the title following his victory over Prochazka last November to take the vacant title previously held by the Czech star.

Who will compete at UFC 304?

Even with UFC 303 yet to unfold this June, the promotion has already confirmed the date, venue and partial lineup for the next edition of their flagship event. UFC 304 is set to unfold at Co-op Live, Manchester, United Kingdom, on Saturday, July 27.

The event will be headlined by a UFC Welterweight Championship bout between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad, with the pair meeting for a second time in the octagon.