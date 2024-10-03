How to watch today's Lazio vs Nice Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Lazio will take on Nice in their second Europa League fixture this season at the Olimpico Stadium on Thursday.
The Italian side has won all three head-to-head fixtures against Nice and will be hopeful they can keep that run intact. The hosts should be confident with just one loss in the last five games.
Nice will be hoping to avoid a third consecutive draw across all competitions. They were held by Real Sociedad in their first outing last weekc
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Lazio vs Nice online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Lazio vs Nice kick-off time
|Date:
|October 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5.45pm BST
|Venue:
|Olimpico Stadium
The match will be played at the Olimpico Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 5.45pm BST for fans in the UK.
Team news & squads
Lazio team news
Marco Baroni is expected to rotate his squad again this week. Recently recovered from injury, Patric is in contention for a spot in the center of the hosts' defense.
Tijjani Noslin will be absent due to suspension following his red card, and French defender Samuel Gigot is also set to miss out due to injury.
Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Marusic, Romagnoli, Gila, Pellegrini; Guendouzi, Vecino; Tchaouna, Dele-Bashiru, Pedro; Dia
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Provedel, Mandas, Furlanetto
|Defenders:
|Pellegrini, Romagnoli, Patric, Hysaj, Tavares, Marusic
|Midfielders:
|Vecino, Rovella, Dele-Bashiru, Guendouzi, Zaccagni, Castrovilli, Basic, Anderson, Cataldi, Lazzari, Akpa Akpro
|Forwards:
|Pedro, Nolin, Isaksen, Tchaouna, Dia
Nice team news
Nice will take on Paris Saint-Germain at the wekeend and hence, Nice coach Franck Haise may also make changes to his starting lineup at the Stadio Olimpico.
Melvin Bard remains sidelined until after the international break, while several other players are still recovering from injuries.
Nice predicted XI: Bulka; Ndayishimiye, Bombito, Dante; Clauss, Rosario, Louchet, Abdi; Boga, Moukoko, Guessand
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bułka, Dupé, Boulhendi
|Defenders:
|Abdi, Dante, Abdelmonem, Bard, Mendy, Doumbouya, Ndayishimiye, Bombito, Clauss
|Midfielders:
|Rosario, Sanson, Ilie, Bouanani, Ndombele, Louchet, Boudaoui
|Forwards:
|Boga, Moffi, Diop, Moukoko, Laborde, Cho, Guessand, Orakpo
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|03/11/17
|Lazio 1 - 0 Nice
|Europa League
|19/10/17
|Nice 1 - 3 Lazio
|Europa League
|31/07/13
|Nice 0 - 1 Lazio
|Friendly