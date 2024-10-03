How to watch today's Lazio vs Nice Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Lazio and Nice, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio will take on Nice in their second Europa League fixture this season at the Olimpico Stadium on Thursday.

The Italian side has won all three head-to-head fixtures against Nice and will be hopeful they can keep that run intact. The hosts should be confident with just one loss in the last five games.

Nice will be hoping to avoid a third consecutive draw across all competitions. They were held by Real Sociedad in their first outing last weekc

How to watch Lazio vs Nice online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Lazio vs Nice kick-off time

Date: October 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 5.45pm BST Venue: Olimpico Stadium

The match will be played at the Olimpico Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 5.45pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Marco Baroni is expected to rotate his squad again this week. Recently recovered from injury, Patric is in contention for a spot in the center of the hosts' defense.

Tijjani Noslin will be absent due to suspension following his red card, and French defender Samuel Gigot is also set to miss out due to injury.

Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Marusic, Romagnoli, Gila, Pellegrini; Guendouzi, Vecino; Tchaouna, Dele-Bashiru, Pedro; Dia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Mandas, Furlanetto Defenders: Pellegrini, Romagnoli, Patric, Hysaj, Tavares, Marusic Midfielders: Vecino, Rovella, Dele-Bashiru, Guendouzi, Zaccagni, Castrovilli, Basic, Anderson, Cataldi, Lazzari, Akpa Akpro Forwards: Pedro, Nolin, Isaksen, Tchaouna, Dia

Nice team news

Nice will take on Paris Saint-Germain at the wekeend and hence, Nice coach Franck Haise may also make changes to his starting lineup at the Stadio Olimpico.

Melvin Bard remains sidelined until after the international break, while several other players are still recovering from injuries.

Nice predicted XI: Bulka; Ndayishimiye, Bombito, Dante; Clauss, Rosario, Louchet, Abdi; Boga, Moukoko, Guessand

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bułka, Dupé, Boulhendi Defenders: Abdi, Dante, Abdelmonem, Bard, Mendy, Doumbouya, Ndayishimiye, Bombito, Clauss Midfielders: Rosario, Sanson, Ilie, Bouanani, Ndombele, Louchet, Boudaoui Forwards: Boga, Moffi, Diop, Moukoko, Laborde, Cho, Guessand, Orakpo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/11/17 Lazio 1 - 0 Nice Europa League 19/10/17 Nice 1 - 3 Lazio Europa League 31/07/13 Nice 0 - 1 Lazio Friendly

