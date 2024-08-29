How to watch today's Hearts vs Viktoria Plzen Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League Qualification match between Hearts and Viktoria Plzen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Battling for a spot in the revamped Europa League group stage, Hearts will welcome Viktoria Plzen for the second leg of their playoff clash on Thursday.

The Scottish club is down 1-0 after last week's first leg, where they conceded a stoppage-time goal despite holding strong for nearly the entire match.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Hearts vs Viktoria Plzen online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Europa League Qualification match between Viktoria Plzen and Hearts will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland and BBC Sport.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Hearts vs Viktoria Plzen kick-off time

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Tynecastle Park

The Europa League Qualification match between Hearts and Viktoria Plezn will be played at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh, Scotland.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Thursday, August 29, in the United Kingdom (UK).

Team news & squads

Hearts team news

With a packed schedule and a string of defeats, Hearts might rotate their lineup on Thursday evening. However, with Zander Clark still out due to a back injury, seasoned goalkeeper Craig Gordon will remain in goal. Beni Baningime and Calem Nieuwenhof will both miss out for the hosts due to injury.

The 41-year-old set a new club milestone last week by making his 23rd European appearance for the Jambos and is expected to start behind a three-man defense at Tynecastle.

Up front, captain Lawrence Shankland is usually paired with Kenneth Vargas, but Yan Dhanda or Yutaro Oda could edge out Vargas for a spot in the starting XI.

Hearts possible XI: Gordon; Kent, Kingsley, Rowles; Taylor, Devlin, Boateng, Grant, Salazar; Vargas, Shankland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Gordon Fulton Defenders: Kent, Halkett, Kingsley, Oyegoke, Atkinson, Rowles, Penrice, Salazar, Taylor Midfielders: Grant, Devlin, McKay, Spittal, Forrest, Boateng, Dhanda, Pollock, Tait Forwards: Shankland, Boyce, Oda, Drammeh, Vargas

Viktoria Plzen team news

Christophe Kabongo, Cheick Souare, Jan Sykora, and Lukas Hejda are all on a lengthy list of unavailable players for Plzen.

Additionally, with star centre-back Robin Hranac recently sealing a move to Hoffenheim, Miroslav Koubek will need to adjust his favoured three-man defence.

Viktoria's leading scorer in qualifying so far, Daniel Vasulin, who netted twice in the previous round, is expected to start once more, while seasoned striker Matej Vydra will likely be an option off the bench.

Viktoria Plzen possible XI: Tvrdon; Dweh, Sene, Jemelka; Kopic, Cerv, Kalvach, Sulc, Havel; Jirka, Vasulin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wiegele, Tvrdon, Silhavy, Jedlicka, Baier Defenders: Hranac, Sene, Paluska, Jemelka, Havel, Mika, Dweh Midfielders: Cerv, Kopic, Sojka, Mosquera, Souare, Cadu, Kalvach, Sloncik, Sulc, Valenta, Jirka Forwards: Richardinho, Vydra, Bello, Durosinmi, Vasulin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/08/2024 Viktoria Plezn 1-0 Hearts UEFA Conference League

