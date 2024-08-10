How to watch today's Birmingham City vs Reading League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Birmingham and Reading, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Birmingham City will kick off their 2024/25 League One season against Reading at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park this Saturday.

After a disappointing season that resulted in their relegation from the Championship, the Blues are determined to make a comeback and are considered strong favorites for an immediate return to the second tier.

Despite facing intense restrictions on signings and relying heavily on a youthful squad, Reading managed to maintain their League One status during the 2023-24 season, finishing nine points clear of the relegation zone in 17th place, even after starting the campaign with a six-point deduction.

Although the Royals have lost key players like John Swift recently, they have an exciting manager at the helm in Ruben Selles. The Spaniard has experience leading Premier League side Southampton for four months during the 2022-23 season, bringing a wealth of knowledge to the position.

Birmingham vs Reading kick-off time

Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm BST Venue: St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park

How to watch Birmingham vs Reading online - TV channels & live streams

The League One fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HDR and Sky Sport+ in the UK. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Birmingham team news

The hosts will be without left-back Lee Buchanan due to a calf injury, forcing a reshuffle in their defensive lineup. Summer signing Alex Cochrane is set to take his place on the left side of the back four.

Meanwhile, Dion Sanderson and Krystian Bielik are expected to form the central defensive partnership, provided Bielik shakes off a shoulder issue. Siriki Dembele and Emil Hansson are both vying for a starting role on left-wing.

Birmingham City possible XI: Peacock-Farrell; Laird, Sanderson, Bielik, Cochrane; Paik, James, Miyoshi, Willumsson, Dembele; May

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peacock-Farrell, Allsop, Mayo Defenders: Laird, Buchanan, Klarer, Sanderson, Longelo, Williams, Fogarty Midfielders: Bielik, Paik, Miyoshi, James, Hansson, Bacuna, Dembélé, Harris, Willumsson, Hall, Leonard, Cochrane, Chang, Donovan, Anderson, Khela, Home Forwards: Roberts, May, Jutkiewicz

Reading team news

Reading will kick-start the new season without club captain Andy Yiadom, who is still recovering from a knee injury he sustained earlier this year.

The Royals are also concerned about the fitness of defensive players Jeriel Dorsett and Kelvin Abrefa. However, manager Ruben Selles is optimistic that both will be available for this weekend's match.

Reading possible XI: Pereira; Elliott, Mbengue, Dean, Abrefa; Wing, Craig, Azeez, Knibbs; Ehibhatiomhan, Smith.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pereira, Boyce-Clarke, Button, Bouzanis Defenders: Yiadom, Mbengue, Abrefa, Bindon, Dorsett, Dean, Kanu Midfielders: Elliott, Savage, Camara, Rushesha, Azeez, Knibbs, Wing, Craig, Senga-Ngoyi, Holzman, Sackey, Garcia Forwards: Wareham, Smith, Tuma, Ehibhatiomhan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/04/23 Reading 1-1 Birmingham City Championship 17/12/22 Birmingham City 3-2 Reading Championship 23/02/22 Reading 2-1 Birmingham City Championship 06/11/21 Birmingham City 1-2 Reading Championship 18/03/21 Birmingham City 2-1 Reading Championship

