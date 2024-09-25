How to watch today's Arsenal vs Bolton Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Arsenal and Bolton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will look to secure a spot in the Carabao Cup's fourth round when they welcome Bolton to the Emirates on Wednesday.

The Gunners enter the match after the gut-wrenching blow of John Stones' stoppage-time goal, which snatched away a crucial two points in their last league outing.

For the second consecutive Premier League weekend, Arsenal have adopted a cautious approach, sitting back defensively and relying on counterattacks and set-piece opportunities, with little to offer in the way of offensive creativity.

Their recent struggles were also evident in their goalless Champions League stalemate against Atalanta, leaving them with just one win in their last four matches. Now, they shift their focus to the League Cup, where Bolton will be their midweek opposition.

Bolton's current standing is far from impressive, sitting in a modest 18th place in League One with only two wins from six outings. Their recent results (LWLWLW) highlight their inconsistency, making the term 'hit-and-miss' particularly fitting for the visitors.

Arsenal vs Bolton kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Emirates Stadium

The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday, September 25, with kick-off at 7:45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Arsenal will be without Leandro Trossard, who is suspended for the clash after receiving two yellow cards during the draw against Manchester City.

With a demanding fixture list that has seen the Gunners endure three tough away games, Mikel Arteta will likely be eager to shuffle his pack and rotate his lineup.

Ben White is expected to feature after being left on the bench against City, though he may be one of only a handful of first-team regulars involved. This opens the door for youngsters like Jakub Kiwior, Ayden Heaven, Ethan Nwaneri, Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand, and Myles Lewis-Skelly to potentially earn starts and showcase their talents.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Heaven, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; S Oulad M'Hand, Jorginho; Saka, Nwaneri, Sterling; Jesus

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neto, Raya Defenders: Saliba, White, Magalhaes, Timber, Kiwior Midfielders: Partey, Jorginho, Havertz, Rice Forwards: Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Sterling

Bolton team news

Bolton enjoyed a positive afternoon against Reading without picking up any new injury concerns, although Jordi Osei-Tutu won’t be able to face his former club as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

The 25-year-old, who never made a senior appearance for Arsenal, isn't the only one sidelined. Carlos Mendes Gomes (Achilles), Klaidi Lolos (ankle), Gethin Jones (knee), and Will Forrester—who sustained a broken toe and dislocated another after a fall down some stairs—are all stuck in the treatment room.

Remarkably, the visitors boast only one player over 30 years old in their ranks: veteran midfielder Scott Arfield, formerly of Burnley and Rangers, whose experience could see him secure a place the starting lineup.

Bolton Wanderers possible XI: Southwood; Toal, Johnston, Santos; Dacres-Cogley, Thomason, Arfield, Dempsey, Schon; Adeboyejo, Charles

Position Players Goalkeepers: Baxter, Southwood, Coleman Defenders: Osei-Tutu, Matheson, Johnston, Santos, Toal, Jones, Forino, Forrester Midfielders: Schön, Arfield, Sheehan, Matete, Williams, Thomason, Dacres-Cogley, Dempsey Forwards: Charles, Adeboyejo, McAtee, Mendes Gomes, Collins, Lolos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/02/12 Bolton Wanderers 0-0 Arsenal Premier League 26/10/11 Arsenal 2-1 Bolton Wanderers EFL Cup 24/09/11 Arsenal 3-0 Bolton Wanderers Premier League 24/04/11 Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Arsenal Premier League 11/09/10 Arsenal 4-1 Bolton Wanderers Premier League

