How to watch today's AC Milan vs Lecce Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Lecce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will take on Lecce in Serie A at the San Siro on Friday.

Milan are tied on eight points at the top of the standings alongside Napoli and each game is important for them in order to claim an advantage as leaders. Lecce are 17th in the standings, with just one win in their first five matches of the new league season.

How to watch AC Milan vs Lecce online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports and Bet365 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

AC Milan vs Lecce kick-off time

Date: September 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm BST Venue: San Siro

The match will be played at the San Siro on Friday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Rafael Leao and leading scorer Christian Pulisic are expected to make an impact in the attacking third once again.

Injury absences for Milan include Marco Sportiello, Ismael Bennacer, Alessandro Florenzi and Davide Calabria.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Emerson, Tomori, Gabbia, Hernandez; Fofana, Reijnders; Pulisic, Morata, Leao; Abraham

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Torriani Defenders: Hernandez, Jimenez, Emerson, Tomori, Pavlovic, Gabbia, Terracciano Midfielders: Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Zeroli, Fofana, Musah, Pulisic Forwards: Morata, Jovic, Leao, Okafor, Chukwueze, Abraham

Lecce team news

For Lecce, French defender Frederic Guilbert is suspended after receiving a red card in last week's draw with Parma. Andy Pelmard is likely to step in.

Mohamed Kaba and Medon Berisha are also unavailable due to injury.

Lecce possible XI: Falcone; Pelmard, Gaspar, Baschirotto, Gallo; Ramadani, Coulibaly; Dorgu, Rebic, Morente; Krstovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Falcone, Früchtl, Borbei, Samooja Defenders: Dorgu, Baschirotto, Gaspar, Gendrey, Gallo, Pelmard, Smajlović, Lemmens Midfielders: Rafia, Coulibaly, Marchwiński, Ramadani, Oudin, Listkowski, Faticanti, González, Morente, Samek, Helgason, Pierret, McJannet, Daka Forwards: Banda, Krstović, Burnete, Sansone, Pierotti, Corfitzen, Voelkerling Persson, Salomaa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/04/24 AC Milan 3 - 0 Lecce Serie A 11/11/23 Lecce 2 - 2 AC Milan Serie A 23/04/23 AC Milan 2 - 0 Lecce Serie A 14/01/23 Lecce 2 - 2 AC Milan Serie A 22/06/20 Lecce 1 - 4 AC Milan Serie A

