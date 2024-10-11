How to watch today's Turkey vs Montenegro Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League B match between Turkiye and Montenegro, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Turkey will take on Montenegro in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League at the Samsun 19 Mayis Stadium on Friday.

Turkey have four points from their first two matches and are at the top of the group standings, thanks to their superior goal difference over second-placed Wales. They will be confident of picking up their second win in the competition as the visitors have struggled so far. Montenegro have lost their first two matches and will be desperately trying to claim at least a point in this fixture,

Turkey vs Montenegro kick-off time

Date: October 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm BST Venue: Samsun 19 Mayis Stadium

The match will be played at the Samsun 19 Mayis Stadium on Friday.

Team news & squads

Turkey team news

Turkey will be without their first-choice goalkeeper Mert Gunok due to injury. Ugurcan Cakir is likely to take his place in goal.

Dogan Alemdar, Caglar Soyuncu, Cenk Ozkacar, Ozan Kabak, and Ismail Yuksek, are also unavailable due to injuries.

Turkey's possible starting lineup: Cakir; Muldur, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu, Kokcu; Guler, Kahveci, Akturkoglu; B. Yilmaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bayındır, Çakır, Şengezer Defenders: Kadıoğlu, Demiral, Bardakcı, Ayhan, Çelik, Müldür, Kaplan, Akaydın, Topçu, Elmalı Midfielders: Güler, Çalhanoğlu, Aktürkoğlu, Kökçü, Kahveci, Yazıcı, Uzun, Özcan, Yokuşlu, Dinkçi Forwards: Yıldız, Kılıçsoy, Akgün, Tosun, Yıldırım, Hekimoglu, Nayir

Montenegro team news

For Montenegro, Preston North End forward Milutin Osmajic has been called up and is eligible to play. He was handed an eight-match ban by the Football Association for biting an opponent last month.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp.

Montenegro possible XI: Mijatovic; Marusic, Rubezic, Vujacic, Radunovic; Brnovic, Jovovic; Camaj, Jovetic, Krstovic; Mugosa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mijatović, Petković, Nikić Defenders: Savić, Vešović, Marušić, Rubežić, Vujačić, Radunović, Vukčević, Vukčević, Drešković, Tuci Midfielders: Janković, Radulović, Kuč, Kosović, Bakić, Bubanja, Bakić, Eraković, Savićević, Jovović, Brnović Forwards: Jovetić, Krstović, Mugoša, Osmajić, Camaj, Skrijelj

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/11/21 Montenegro 1 - 2 Türkiye World Cup qualifier 02/09/21 Türkiye 2 - 2 Montenegro World Cup qualifier 27/03/18 Montenegro 2 - 2 Türkiye Friendly 29/05/16 Türkiye 1 - 0 Montenegro Friendly

