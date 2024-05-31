Wales Women vs Ukraine Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between Wales and Ukraine, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wales Women will take on Ukraine Women in the Women's Euro 2025 qualifiers at Parc Y Scarlets Stadium on Friday.

New boss Rhian Wilkinson kicked off her reign with a 2-0 win in a friendly against Ireland and the team then followed that up with wins over Croatia and Kosovo. They will be confident of adding their fourth win in a row when they face Ukraine.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wales Women vs Ukraine Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:15 pm BST Venue: Parc Y Scarlets

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between Wales and Ukraine will be played at the Parc Y Scarlets Stadium.

It will kick off at 7:15 pm BST on Friday, May 31, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Wales Women vs Ukraine Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between Wales and Ukraine will be broadcast live on TV on BBC One Wales and is available to stream online live through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Wales Women team news

Overall, there are five changes from the squad announced for the games against Croatia and Kosovo last month. Safia Middleton-Patel and Carrie Jones have returned to the side after recovering from injuries, while goalkeeper Poppy Soper and forwards Olivia Francis and Tianna Teisar have been recalled.

Soffia Kelly, Elena Cole, Mared Griffiths, Ania Denham, and Elise Hughes are the ones who miss out due to injuries.

Wales Women possible XI: Clark; Roberts, Evans, Ladd, Green, Woodham; Rowe, Ingle, James, Fishlock; Holland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: O'Sullivan, Clark, Middleton-Patel Defenders: Woodham, Evans, Roberts, Ladd, Estcourt, Powell Midfielders: Ingle, J. Green, James, Fishlock, Rowe, Wynne, Morgan Forwards: Holland, K. Green, McAteer

Ukraine Women team news

Ukraine have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their third group game of the qualifiers. They will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after having lost their last outing.

Ukraine Women possible XI: Keliushyk, Basanska, Shmatko, Kotyk, Ovdiichuk, Khimich, Kravchuk, Petryk, Pantsulaia, Semkiv, Hlushchenko.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Samson, Kelyushyk, Boklach Defenders: Korsun, Kotyk, Podolska, Basanska, Shmatko, Derkach Midfielders: Maiborodina, Petryk, Andrukhiv, Kozlova, Kalinina, Kunina, Molodyuk, Semkiv, Khimich, Pantsulaya, Apanashchenko, Ovdiychuk Forwards: Kravchuk, Hlushchenko

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Wales Women and Ukraine Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 2014 Ukraine 1-0 Wales World Cup qualifying April 2014 Wales 1-1 Ukraine World Cup qualifying

