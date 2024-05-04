How to watch UFC 301: Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg fight card, start times and more

Here’s the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to catch the promotion’s latest feast of MMA action

Reigning UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja will put his crown on the line when he mounts his second title defense against Steve Erceg in the headline bout at UFC 301 this May, set to be held on home turf for the former, with the action all due to unfold from Farmasi Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Brazilian took the title two fights ago when he defeated Brandon Moreno by split decision at UFC 290. He is looking to retain it for a second time when he steps into the octagon in front of a crowd likely to be behind him every step of the way.

But he will have a tough opponent in the shape of Erceg, who arrives on the back of two Performance of the Night awards in his last three bouts and is determined to seize his shot at a major UFC crown with both hands against his rival this weekend.

Elsewhere on the bill, there’s a bantamweight battle between Jonathan Martinez and Jose Aldo. Plus, Michel Pereira faces off with Ihor Potieria, and Paul Craig encounters Caio Borralho in a pair of middleweight bouts.

So, how can you watch all the action unfold from UFC 301? Below, GOAL brings you all the details, including when and where to watch and who will fight on the bill.

Where and when does UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg take place?

UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg will take place on Saturday, May 4 (Sunday morning in the UK), at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The event will mark the promotion's 12th visit to the city in South America and its first since UFC 283 in January 2023.

Date: Sunday, May 5, 2024

Sunday, May 5, 2024 Early prelims time: 11 p.m. BST (Saturday night)

11 p.m. BST (Saturday night) Prelims time: 1 a.m. BST

1 a.m. BST Main card time: 3 a.m. BST

3 a.m. BST Location: Farmasi Arena, Rio de Janeiro

How to watch UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg

In the United Kingdom, coverage of UFC 301 will be shown as a pay-per-view event on television through TNT Sports and additionally streamed through the channel’s online service Discovery+.

Offering coverage from all TNT sports channels, Discovery+ allows customers access to a wide variety of sporting content from just £3.99 per month. The additional cost of UFC 301 for current subscribers is £19.99 through either TNT Sports Box Office or Discovery+.

UFC 301 Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Flyweight Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg Bantamweight Jonathan Martinez vs Jose Aldo Light Heavyweight Anthony Smith vs Vitor Petrino Middleweight Michel Pereira vs Ihor Potieria Middleweight Paul Craig vs Caio Borralho Featherweight Jack Shore vs Joanderson Brito Women’s Strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Iasmin Lucindo Lightweight Elves Brener vs Myktybek Orolbai Featherweight Jean Silva vs William Gomis

UFC 301 FAQs

What are Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg’s professional MMA records?

Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg meet in the octagon with impressive professional records across the board. They have competed in a combined 45 matches, with 39 wins and six losses.

Pantoja holds the longer career record at 27-5 and has not lost a bout since his 2020 defeat to Askar Askarov. Since then, a string of five consecutive victories has only burnished his record and seen him take a major title in the interim.

Erceg may hold the more impressive figure, having gone 12-1 across his career - and with his only loss coming in just his second fight, no less. He has not lost a pro bout in the octagon since 2018 and will hope he can finally get his hands on the prize in Rio.

When did Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg last fight?

Alexandre Pantoja last fought in December 2023, when he defended the UFC Flyweight Championship with a unanimous decision victory over Brandon Royval at UFC 296 in Las Vegas.

Steve Erceg last fought in March 2024, when he defeated Matt Schnell by second-round knockout via punch on the undercard of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev in Las Vegas, too, winning Performance of the Night for his efforts.

Is there a title on the line at UFC 299 between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg?

There is one title on the line between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg, with the former holding the current UFC Flyweight Championship title.

Pantoja is mounting the second defense of his crown after he previously saw off a challenge from Brandon Royval in a unanimous victory decision at UFC 296 to successfully retain his hold over it.

Who will compete at UFC 302?

Even though UFC 301 is yet to unfold this May, the promotion has already confirmed the date, venue, and partial lineup for the next edition of its flagship event. UFC 302 is set to unfold at Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey, United States, on Saturday, June 1.

The event will be headlined by a UFC Lightweight Championship bout between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier. The former will be looking to see off the challenge of the latter, a perennial favorite among MMA event crowds.