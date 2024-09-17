How to watch today's Sporting vs Lille Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Sporting and Lille, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting and Lille will face each other in the brand new single-league format of the Champions League at Estadio Jose Alvalade on Tuesday.

The hosts are on an incredible run of results in the domestic circuit. Ruben Amorim's men are on a five-game winning run and will be looking for their fourth straight clean sheet.

On the other hand, the French outfit made it through the UCL qualifiers after defeating Slavia Prague 3-2 on aggregate, but have since lost back-to-back games in Ligue 1.

How to watch Sporting vs Lille online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Sporting and Lille will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 4, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Sporting vs Lille kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Estadio Jose Alvalade

The UEFA Champions League match between Sporting and Lille will be played at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, September 17, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Sporting team news

The front three of Francisco Trincao, Pedro Goncalves and Viktor Gyokeres feature in tandem once again, but Amorim is likely to be without goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic due to a knock.

While defender Jeremiah St. Juste also remains unavailable for selection, Franco Israel would continue to feature in between the sticks.

Sporting possible XI: Franco; Quaresma, Diomande, Inacio; Quenda, Morita, Hjulmand, Catamo; Trincao, Goncalves; Gyokeres.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Israel, Callai Defenders: Reis, Debast, Fresneda, Inacio, Diomande, Esgaio, Quaresma Midfielders: Morita, Goncalves, Braganca, Hjulmand Forwards: Gyokeres, Edwards, Santos, Trincao, Harder, Araujo, Catamo, Quenda, Nel

Lille team news

Ethan Mbappe, Ngal'ayel Mukau, Hakon Haraldsson and Ismaily are all sidelined through injuries for the visiting side.

However, Mitchel Bakker is likely to be available for selection after featuring off the bench at the weekend.

With Tiago Santos running down the right flank, Angel Gomes and Edon Zhegrova would offer support to Jonathan David in attack.

Lille possible XI: Chevalier; Diakite, Mandi, Alexsandro; Santos, Andre, Gomes, Gudmundsson; Zhegrova, Cabella; David.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Chevalier, Mannone, Caillard Defenders: Mandi, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson, Meunier, Zedadka, Umtiti, Diakite, Bakker, Santos, Fernandes Midfielders: Bentaleb, Gomes, Cabella, Andre, Zhegrova, Gomes, Bouaddi Forwards: David, Sahraoui, Fernandez-Pardo, Bayo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Sporting and Lille across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 1, 2010 Sporting 1-0 Lille UEFA Europa League September 16, 2010 Lille 1-2 Sporting UEFA Europa League

