How to watch today's Spain vs Egypt Summer Olympics game: Live stream, TV channel & start time

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics match between Spain U23 and Egypt U23, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Already qualified for knockouts, Spain will face Egypt in their final group game at the 2024 Olympics at Stade Marmut-Atlantique in Bordeaux on Tuesday.

The African nation have the edge over the Dominican Republic in the race to make it out of the group stage, but the Young Pharaohs have to still finish the job.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Spain U23 vs Egypt U23 kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm BST Venue: Stade Matmut-Atlantique

The 2024 Olympics match between Spain U23 and Egypt U23 will be played at Stade Matmut-Atlantique in Bordeaux, France.

It will kick off at 2 pm BST on Tuesday, July 30, in the United Kingdom (UK).

Team news & squads

Spain U23 team news

Miguel Gutierrez will be pushing for a start after scoring off the bench in the 3-1 win over the Dominican Republic last time out, with Barcelona's Fermin Lopez also involved in the offensive duties.

Meanwhile, Pau Cubarsi faces a one-match ban due to accumulation of yellow cards, so Jon Pacheco could be brought in as the replacement.

Spain U23 possible XI: Garcia; Gutierrez, Pacheco, Garcia, Sanchez; Turrientes, Bernabe, Fermin; Oroz, Omorodion, Gomez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tenas, Garcia Defenders: Pubill, Miranda, Garcia, Pacheco, Gutierrez Midfielders: Barrios, Turrientes, Baena, Oroz, Bernabe Forwards: Lopez, Ruiz, Fermin, Gomez, Omorodion

Egypt U23 team news

Goalkeeper Hamza Alaa will aim to record his third straight clean sheet, while head coach Rogerio Micale may name an unchanged lineup from the 1-0 win over Uzbekistan.

Ahmed Nabil Koka is likely to retain his spot in the XI ahead of Ahmed Atef, with Osama Faisal leading the three-man frontline.

Egypt U23 possible XI: Alaa; El Debes, Abdelmaguid, Fayed, Eid; Koka, Elneny, Shehata; Adel, Faisal, Zizo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alaa, El Gabry Defenders: Eid, Abdelmaguid, Fayed, Tarek, Hamdy Midfielders: Koka, Saad, Atef, Elneny, El Debes, Saber, Shehata, Kamal, Zizo Forwards: Faisal, Mazhar

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Spain U23 and Egypt U23 across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 22, 2021 Egypt 0-0 Spain Olympics July 27, 1992 Spain 2-0 Egypt Olympics

