Salford vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch pre-season friendly

Salford City will face Everton in a pre-season friendly at the Peninsula Stadium on Saturday.
Everton were held 3-3 by Sligo Rovers in their last outing and will be looking to get much-needed minutes under the belt before the start of the new season. Salford are heading into their sixth pre-season fixture, and they are unbeaten so far.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch
Salford City vs Everton kick-off time
|Date:
|July 27, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm BST
|Venue:
|Peninsula Stadium
The match will be played at the Peninsula Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Salford City vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Everton TV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Salford City team news
Salford City's impressive pre-season performances mean fans can expect a similar lineup to the one that defeated Warrington Town.
Marcus Dackers, who netted twice in their last game, is anticipated to lead the attack once again.
Salford predicted XI: Jones; Edwards, Negru, Chester, Garbutt; Lund, Humbles; Chesters, Woodburn, N'Mai; Dackers.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Jones
|Defenders:
|Negru, Tilt, Berkoe, Garbutt, Shephard, Edwards
|Midfielders:
|Ashley, Watson, Lund, Davies, Chesters, N'Mai, Woodburn
|Forwards:
|Stockton, McAleny, Luamba, Dackers
Everton team news
Amadou Onana will be a notable absentee from the midfield after he joined Aston Villa recently.
Everton used two different lineups in each half in their last outing and Sean Dyche is likely to follow a similar approach for this match.
Everton predicted XI: Virginia; Coleman, Onyango, Keane, Campbell; Gueye, Doucoure, Metcalfe; McNeil, Maupay, Calvert-Lewin.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pickford, Virgínia, Crellin, Tyrer
|Defenders:
|Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Tarkowski, Young, Mykolenko, Coleman, Branthwaite
|Midfielders:
|Doucouré, Alli, Gueye, Garner, Iroegbunam
|Forwards:
|McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Ndiaye, Harrison, Maupay, Beto, Chermiti, Lindstrøm
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 2020
|Everton 3-0 Salford City
|League Cup