Salford vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch pre-season friendly

How to watch the friendly match between Salford City and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Salford City will face Everton in a pre-season friendly at the Peninsula Stadium on Saturday.

Everton were held 3-3 by Sligo Rovers in their last outing and will be looking to get much-needed minutes under the belt before the start of the new season. Salford are heading into their sixth pre-season fixture, and they are unbeaten so far.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Salford City vs Everton kick-off time

Date:July 27, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm BST
Venue:Peninsula Stadium

The match will be played at the Peninsula Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Salford City vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

Everton TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Everton TV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Salford City team news

Salford City's impressive pre-season performances mean fans can expect a similar lineup to the one that defeated Warrington Town.

Marcus Dackers, who netted twice in their last game, is anticipated to lead the attack once again.

Salford predicted XI: Jones; Edwards, Negru, Chester, Garbutt; Lund, Humbles; Chesters, Woodburn, N'Mai; Dackers.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Jones
Defenders:Negru, Tilt, Berkoe, Garbutt, Shephard, Edwards
Midfielders:Ashley, Watson, Lund, Davies, Chesters, N'Mai, Woodburn
Forwards:Stockton, McAleny, Luamba, Dackers

Everton team news

Amadou Onana will be a notable absentee from the midfield after he joined Aston Villa recently.

Everton used two different lineups in each half in their last outing and Sean Dyche is likely to follow a similar approach for this match.

Everton predicted XI: Virginia; Coleman, Onyango, Keane, Campbell; Gueye, Doucoure, Metcalfe; McNeil, Maupay, Calvert-Lewin.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pickford, Virgínia, Crellin, Tyrer
Defenders:Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Tarkowski, Young, Mykolenko, Coleman, Branthwaite
Midfielders:Doucouré, Alli, Gueye, Garner, Iroegbunam
Forwards:McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Ndiaye, Harrison, Maupay, Beto, Chermiti, Lindstrøm

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
September 2020Everton 3-0 Salford CityLeague Cup

Useful links

