How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Valladolid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will be hunting for their first La Liga win this season when they welcome Real Valladolid to the Bernabeu on Sunday.

After clinching their sixth UEFA Super Cup title, Los Blancos kicked off their league title defence with a two-goal draw against Mallorca.

Valladolid started their campaign with a 1-0 win over Espanyol.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Valladolid will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV and Premier Player.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid kick-off time

Date: August 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm BST Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Valladolid will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 4 pm BST on Sunday, August 25, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Jude Bellingham has been diagnosed with a muscle injury that is set to keep the midfielder sidelined for a month, with the company of David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga in the treatment room.

Besides, Ferland Mendy is suspended after seeing red against Mallorca. Fran Garcia could hence start at left-back, while Luka Modric replaces Bellingham in midfield.

Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr will form the attacking trident with Aurelien Tchouameni pulling the strings in the middle.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Modric; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin Defenders: Carvajal, Militao, Vasquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger Midfielders: Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Guler, Ceballos Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Mbappe, Rogrygo, Endrick, Brahim

Real Valladolid team news

While Andre Ferreira is back from his ban, Valladolid would have travelled to Madrid without Anuar Tuhami due to a hernia issue.

Brazilian forward Kenedy would need to pass a late fitness test, as Mamadou Sylla should keep his place upfront with Raul Moro and Amath Ndiaye on the flanks.

Real Valladolid possible XI: Hein; Perez, Sanchez, Boyomo, Rosa; Ndiaye, Perez, Comert, Amallah, Moro; Sylla.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ferreira, Hein, Aceves Defenders: L. Perez, Torres, J. Sanchez, Boyomo, Comert, Rosa Midfielders: Meseguer, K. Perez, De la Hoz, Machis, Juric, Amallah, Chuki Forwards: Sylla, Andre, I. Sanchez, Moro, Latasa, Biuk, Ndiaye, Kenedy

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Madrid and Real Valladolid across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 2, 2023 Real Madrid 6-0 Real Valladolid La Liga December 30, 2022 Real Valladolid 0-2 Real Madrid La Liga February 20, 2021 Real Valladolid 0-1 Real Madrid La Liga September 30, 2020 Real Madrid 1-0 Real Valladolid La Liga January 26, 2020 Real Valladolid 0-1 Real Madrid La Liga

