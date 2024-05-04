Real Madrid vs Cadiz: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Cadiz, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Runaway La Liga leaders Real Madrid can be crowned Spanish champions with a win over relegation-threatened Cadiz in Saturday's meeting at the Bernabeu.

However, second-placed Barcelona should also fail to drop points against Girona in a subsequent fixture on the day.

Carlo Ancelotti's men last played out a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals, while the Yellow Submarine are at least six points away from safety following a 1-1 league draw against Mallorca.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:15 pm BST Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga match between Real Madrid and Cadiz will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:15 pm BST on Saturday, May 4, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Real Madrid vs Cadiz online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, La Liga match between Real Madrid and Cadiz is available to watch and stream online live through LaLigaTV and Premier Player.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

With goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois touted for his first appearance this season, David Alaba remains the only injury absentee for the hosts.

Andriy Lunin will make way in goal after the Belgian has looked good in full training, while Dani Carvajal is back from a European ban to reclaim his spot at right-back. Defender Eder Militao is also likely to start on Saturday.

Aurelien Tchouameni is a doubt due to a knock sustained during Thursday's training, while the likes of Fran Garcia, Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, Dani Ceballos and Joselu will be looking to play from the onset.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Garcia; Camavinga, Modric; Guler, Brahim, Ceballos; Joselu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Cadiz team news

Cadiz manager Mauricio Pellegrini will be without Jorge Mere, Fede San Emeterio, Jose Mari, Romingue Kouame and Luis Hernandez through injuries, while Lucas Pires and Aiham Ousou are doubts.

Javi Hernandez is likely to start ahead of Lucas Pirez at left-back, with Aiham Ousou expected to feature on the opposite side.

In attack, Chris Ramos and Juanmi may be challenged for their spots by Sergi Guardiola and Maxi Gomez.

Cadiz possible XI: Ledesma; Ousou, Fali, Chust, J. Hernandez; Carcelen, Alcaraz, Alex, Navarro; Ramos, Juanmi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ledesma, Gil Defenders: Fali, Ousou, Chust, Mbaye, J. Hernandez, Pires, Carcelen, Zaldua Midfielders: Samassekou, Alcaraz, Escalante, Fernandez, Navarro Forwards: Ramos, Gomez, Marti, Sobrino, Guardiola, Juanmi, Machis, Ocampo, Alejo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Madrid and Cadiz across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 26, 2023 Cadiz 0-3 Real Madrid La Liga April 15, 2023 Cadiz 0-2 Real Madrid La Liga November 10, 2022 Real Madrid 2-1 Cadiz La Liga May 15, 2022 Cadiz 1-1 Real Madrid La Liga December 19, 2021 Real Madrid 0-0 Cadiz La Liga

