Rangers Women vs Celtic Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Rangers and Celtic go head-to-head in a Scottish Women's Premier League (SWPL) top-of-the-table clash at Broadwood on Monday.
Both teams have competed strongly this season and they are now tied on 72 points after 28 matches in the league. Rangers are carrying much better rhythm heading into the game though, as Celtic are winless in their last two matches.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Rangers Women vs Celtic Women kick-off time
|Date:
|May 6, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12 pm BST
|Venue:
|Broadwood
The SWPL game between Rangers and Celtic will be played at Broadwood.
It will kick off at 12 pm BST on Monday, May 6, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Rangers Women vs Celtic Women online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found on the league's Twitter handle.
How to watch with a VPN
If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Rangers Women team news
Rangers have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the big game.
Rachel McLauchlan started her first match of 2024 in the Scottish Cup semi-final victory last weekend. She then went on to play the full 90 minutes in the midweek game and will continue her journey back to full fitness.
Rangers Women predicted XI: Fife; Hill, Middag, Docherty; McAuley, Cornet, McLoughlin, Arnot; Rowe; Ross, Ewens.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Esson, Fife, Inman, Cunningham
|Defenders:
|Davison, Colson, Docherty, Martinez, Nolf, Brownlie, Mclauchlan, Elliston, MacDonald, Hill, Austin
|Midfielders:
|Cornet, McLoughlin, Ross, Bell, Middag, Rowe, Maclean, Danielsson, Ewens, Gray, McAulay, Gemmell, Mcleary
|Forwards:
|Arnot, Devi, Hardy, Howat, Orschmann, Hay, Ness, Mcquillan, Pullar
Celtic Women team news
Elena Sadiku announced in her pre-match press conference that Kit Loferski has sustained a foot injury that may keep her sidelined for the remainder of the season.
Loferski has been in excellent form this season, showcasing her speed and skill both on and off the ball. With 14 goal contributions in 21 appearances, including 14 starts, she has been a key player for the team and will be missed.
Celtic Women predicted XI: Daugherty; Hayes, Clark, Cummings; Duran, Shen, Ross, Shen; Flint; Pollard, Gallacher.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Daugherty, Logan, Kerr, Johnstone, Ferns
|Defenders:
|Hayes, Clark, O'Riordan, Craig, Barclais, Cummings, Kerner, Nicolson, McCulloch, McAllister, Burchill, Barclay, Timlin
|Midfielders:
|Partido, Shen, Chance, Shen, Robertson, Ashworth-Clifford, Agnew, Cavanagh, Ross, McAneny, Addi, Teagarden, McAllister, Smith, Donaldson, López Castellano, Bowie, Fergusson
|Forwards:
|Flint, Gallacher, Pollard, Giard, Fergusson, Goldie, Sharkey
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|27/04/2024
|Rangers 2-0 Celtic
|Scottish Cup
|17/03/2024
|Celtic 2-1 Rangers
|SWPL 1
|18/02/2024
|Rangers 1-1 Celtic
|SWPL 1
|20/01/2024
|Celtic 2-2 Rangers
|Scottish Cup
|22/10/2023
|Celtic 1-1 Rangers
|SWPL 1
|28/05/2023
|Celtic 2-2 Rangers
|Scottish Cup
|04/05/2023
|Celtic 0-0 Rangers
|SWPL 1
|28/03/2023
|Rangers 1-1 Celtic
|SWPL 1