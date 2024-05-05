Rangers Women vs Celtic Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Scottish Women's Premier League match between Rangers Women and Celtic Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers and Celtic go head-to-head in a Scottish Women's Premier League (SWPL) top-of-the-table clash at Broadwood on Monday.

Both teams have competed strongly this season and they are now tied on 72 points after 28 matches in the league. Rangers are carrying much better rhythm heading into the game though, as Celtic are winless in their last two matches.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers Women vs Celtic Women kick-off time

Date: May 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm BST Venue: Broadwood

The SWPL game between Rangers and Celtic will be played at Broadwood.

It will kick off at 12 pm BST on Monday, May 6, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Rangers Women vs Celtic Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found on the league's Twitter handle.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rangers Women team news

Rangers have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the big game.

Rachel McLauchlan started her first match of 2024 in the Scottish Cup semi-final victory last weekend. She then went on to play the full 90 minutes in the midweek game and will continue her journey back to full fitness.

Rangers Women predicted XI: Fife; Hill, Middag, Docherty; McAuley, Cornet, McLoughlin, Arnot; Rowe; Ross, Ewens.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Esson, Fife, Inman, Cunningham Defenders: Davison, Colson, Docherty, Martinez, Nolf, Brownlie, Mclauchlan, Elliston, MacDonald, Hill, Austin Midfielders: Cornet, McLoughlin, Ross, Bell, Middag, Rowe, Maclean, Danielsson, Ewens, Gray, McAulay, Gemmell, Mcleary Forwards: Arnot, Devi, Hardy, Howat, Orschmann, Hay, Ness, Mcquillan, Pullar

Celtic Women team news

Elena Sadiku announced in her pre-match press conference that Kit Loferski has sustained a foot injury that may keep her sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Loferski has been in excellent form this season, showcasing her speed and skill both on and off the ball. With 14 goal contributions in 21 appearances, including 14 starts, she has been a key player for the team and will be missed.

Celtic Women predicted XI: Daugherty; Hayes, Clark, Cummings; Duran, Shen, Ross, Shen; Flint; Pollard, Gallacher.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Daugherty, Logan, Kerr, Johnstone, Ferns Defenders: Hayes, Clark, O'Riordan, Craig, Barclais, Cummings, Kerner, Nicolson, McCulloch, McAllister, Burchill, Barclay, Timlin Midfielders: Partido, Shen, Chance, Shen, Robertson, Ashworth-Clifford, Agnew, Cavanagh, Ross, McAneny, Addi, Teagarden, McAllister, Smith, Donaldson, López Castellano, Bowie, Fergusson Forwards: Flint, Gallacher, Pollard, Giard, Fergusson, Goldie, Sharkey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/04/2024 Rangers 2-0 Celtic Scottish Cup 17/03/2024 Celtic 2-1 Rangers SWPL 1 18/02/2024 Rangers 1-1 Celtic SWPL 1 20/01/2024 Celtic 2-2 Rangers Scottish Cup 22/10/2023 Celtic 1-1 Rangers SWPL 1 28/05/2023 Celtic 2-2 Rangers Scottish Cup 04/05/2023 Celtic 0-0 Rangers SWPL 1 28/03/2023 Rangers 1-1 Celtic SWPL 1

