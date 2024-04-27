How to watch Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy: Date, time, fight card, & more info

Here’s the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to catch the super lightweight contest from Fresno this weekend

Jose Ramirez will return to the ring for the first time in more than a year when he faces fellow former world champion Rances Barthelemy in a super lightweight contest this weekend. The action will take place at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, United States.

Marking his debut with Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, the home state hero will look to take another step towards a second world title bid, almost three years after he lost his WBC and WBO light welterweight belts in a unification bout with Josh Taylor.

With back-to-back rebound victories in his pocket, Ramirez will fancy his chances, but he will need to get past an opponent who, as a former two-weight world champion himself, still hopes to mount his own bid for glory once more.

Elsewhere on the bill, Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Thomas Dulorme will meet in a super welterweight contest, while Marlen Esparza will defend her trio of flyweight belts against challenge Gabriela Alaniz.

But how can you watch all the action unfold? Below, GOAL provides all the details you need on how to watch Jose Ramirez and Rances Barthelemy when the pair meet in the ring.

When will Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy take place?

Jose Ramirez and Rances Barthelemy will fight on Sunday, April 28, at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, United States, locally on Saturday, April 27.

The undercard is expected to begin at 01:00 BST, and the ringwalk for the pair’s clash is anticipated to begin at 04:00 BST.

Date: Sunday, April 28

Sunday, April 28 Start time: 1 am UK (Sunday)

1 am UK (Sunday) Main event ring walks (approx): 4 am UK (Sunday)

How to watch Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy

In the United Kingdom, coverage of Jose Ramirez and Rances Barthelemy will be shown and streamed through DAZN.

Offering a broad selection of fights, bouts, and action from the ring, along with a slew of other sporting events, DAZN is available at £9.99 per month in the United Kingdom, as well as a yearly subscription at £99.99.

Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Super lightweight Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy Super welterweight Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Thomas Dulorme Super lightweight Oscar Duarte vs Joseph Diaz Jr Women’s flyweight Marlen Esparza vs Gabriela Alaniz Welterweight Raul Curiel vs Jorge Marron Jr Women’s welterweight Jennah Creason vs TBA Lightweight Brian Lua vs TBA Super flyweight Figo Gonzalez vs TBA

FAQs

What are Jose Ramirez and Rances Barthelemy’s professional fight records?

Jose Ramirez and Rances Barthelemy meet with a pair of impressive professional records between them, having fought a combined 63 fights with 58 wins, three losses, one draw, and one no-contest between them.

Ramirez boasts a marginally more impressive record, having gone 29-1 across his career to date. The Californian has won 18 of his fights by knockout, and lost his only fight to Josh Taylor by undisputed decision in 2021.

Barthelemy meanwhile holds a 30–2–1 (1) record, though both of his career losses and his draw have come in his last seven fights. He has won 15 by knockout and 15 by decision and last fell to Gary Antuanne Russell in 2022.

When did Jose Ramirez and Rances Barthelemy last fight?

Jose Ramirez last fought in March 2023, when he took on Richard Commey at the Save Mart Center, his home venue. He left it late to secure victory, requiring an 11th-round knockout, but convinced in what was his first fight for another year.

Barthelemy previously fought in May 2023, when he defeated Omar Juarez by majority decision in Las Vegas. It marked the fighter’s first bout since he lost to Russell, and helped him restore his fortunes, even as he was forced to go the distance.

Is there a title on the line between Jose Ramirez and Rances Barthelemy?

There is no title on the line between Jose Ramirez and Rances Barthelemy when the pair meet this weekend, with neither fighter currently holding any world title belt.

Ramirez lost his belts in his defeat to Taylor but hopes another victory here will put him in the frame for a shot down the line. Barthelemy’s last title fight was against Robert Easter Jr. in 2019, which he fought to a draw.

Will there be another fight between Jose Ramirez and Rances Barthelemy?

Even with their first encounter yet to unfold, it seems unlikely that both Jose Ramirez and Rances Barthelemy will have a second fight.

Neither man is a current world champion, and whoever wins will be eager to move on in pursuit of bigger fish in the ring.