Porto vs Sporting CP: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between FC Porto and Sporting CP, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Porto and Sporting Lisbon will renew hostilities at the Estadio do Dragao on Sunday in one of the Portuguese Primeira Liga's most anticipated high-profile games.

FC Porto returned to winning ways last weekend, defeating Casa Pia AC 2-1. Their prospects of finishing second are dwindling by the day, so they will have to protect third place if they want to close the season on a positive note.

Sporting CP, meanwhile, are getting closer to the 20th Primeira Liga title and could actually clinch it if second-placed SL Benfica loses to SC Braga the day prior.

FC Porto vs Sporting CP kick-off time

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm EST Venue: Estadio do Dragao

FC Porto will host Sporting CP at the Estadio do Dragao on Sunday, April 28, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:30 pm EST in the UK.

How to watch FC Porto vs Sporting CP online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TrillerTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

FC Porto team news

Porto will be missing several key players as the likes of Fabio Cardoso (thigh), Zaidu Sanusi (ACL) and Ivan Marcano (ACL) all remain on the sidelines.

First-choice goalkeeper Diego Costa has missed the last two games after suffering a muscle injury in the encounter against Famalicao on April 13 and is out of contention.

Evanilson serves the second of a two-game ban here, which means Mehdi Taremi will lead the line on Sunday. With Joao Mario injured and Jorge Sanchez out of the side due to disciplinary reasons, teenage sensation Martim Fernandes might have an opportunity to start from the outset.

Porto possible XI: Ramos; Mario, Otavio, Pepe, Wendell; Gonzalez, Varela; Conceicao, Pepe, Galeno; Taremi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Costa, Ramos, Portugal Defenders: Cardoso, Otavio, Pedro, Pepe (De Lima Ferreira), Wendell, Mario, Sanchez Midfielders: Varela, Grujic, Eustaquio, Gonzalez, Baro, Jaime, Franco, Pepe (Aquino Cossa) Forwards: Evanilson, Teremi, Martinez, Namaso, Galeno, Conceicao, Borges

Sporting CP team news

The Leoes will have to make do without the services of Spanish goalkeeper Antonio Adan, who will be forced to sit out through a thigh problem.

Star striker Victor Gyokeres has been the Primeira Liga's best marksman with 24 goals in 29 matches and the 25-year-old should line up alongside Pedro Goncalves and Francisco Trincao at the final third.

Sporting Lisbon possible XI: Israel; St. Juste, Inacio, Coates; Catamo, Hjulmand, Braganca, Santos; Trincao, Gyokeres, Goncalves

Position Players Goalkeepers: Israel Defenders: Diomande, St. Juste, Coates, Quaresma, Muniz, Neto, Reis, Fresneda, Esgaio Midfielders: Hjulmand, Morita, Braganca, Koindredi, Goncalves, Camacho Forwards: Gyokeres, Edwards, Santos, Trincao, Paulinho, Catamo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/12/23 Sporting 2-0 FC Porto Liga Portugal Betclic 12/02/23 Sporting 1-2 FC Porto Liga Portugal Betclic 29/01/23 Sporting 0-2 FC Porto Taça da Liga 21/08/22 FC Porto 3-0 Sporting Liga Portugal Betclic 22/04/22 FC Porto 1-0 Sporting Taça de Portugal

