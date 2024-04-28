Porto vs Sporting CP: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Porto and Sporting Lisbon will renew hostilities at the Estadio do Dragao on Sunday in one of the Portuguese Primeira Liga's most anticipated high-profile games.
FC Porto returned to winning ways last weekend, defeating Casa Pia AC 2-1. Their prospects of finishing second are dwindling by the day, so they will have to protect third place if they want to close the season on a positive note.
Sporting CP, meanwhile, are getting closer to the 20th Primeira Liga title and could actually clinch it if second-placed SL Benfica loses to SC Braga the day prior.
FC Porto vs Sporting CP kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, April 28, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:30 pm EST
|Venue:
|Estadio do Dragao
FC Porto will host Sporting CP at the Estadio do Dragao on Sunday, April 28, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:30 pm EST in the UK.
The match will be shown live on TrillerTV in the US.
Team news & squads
FC Porto team news
Porto will be missing several key players as the likes of Fabio Cardoso (thigh), Zaidu Sanusi (ACL) and Ivan Marcano (ACL) all remain on the sidelines.
First-choice goalkeeper Diego Costa has missed the last two games after suffering a muscle injury in the encounter against Famalicao on April 13 and is out of contention.
Evanilson serves the second of a two-game ban here, which means Mehdi Taremi will lead the line on Sunday. With Joao Mario injured and Jorge Sanchez out of the side due to disciplinary reasons, teenage sensation Martim Fernandes might have an opportunity to start from the outset.
Porto possible XI: Ramos; Mario, Otavio, Pepe, Wendell; Gonzalez, Varela; Conceicao, Pepe, Galeno; Taremi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Costa, Ramos, Portugal
|Defenders:
|Cardoso, Otavio, Pedro, Pepe (De Lima Ferreira), Wendell, Mario, Sanchez
|Midfielders:
|Varela, Grujic, Eustaquio, Gonzalez, Baro, Jaime, Franco, Pepe (Aquino Cossa)
|Forwards:
|Evanilson, Teremi, Martinez, Namaso, Galeno, Conceicao, Borges
Sporting CP team news
The Leoes will have to make do without the services of Spanish goalkeeper Antonio Adan, who will be forced to sit out through a thigh problem.
Star striker Victor Gyokeres has been the Primeira Liga's best marksman with 24 goals in 29 matches and the 25-year-old should line up alongside Pedro Goncalves and Francisco Trincao at the final third.
Sporting Lisbon possible XI: Israel; St. Juste, Inacio, Coates; Catamo, Hjulmand, Braganca, Santos; Trincao, Gyokeres, Goncalves
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Israel
|Defenders:
|Diomande, St. Juste, Coates, Quaresma, Muniz, Neto, Reis, Fresneda, Esgaio
|Midfielders:
|Hjulmand, Morita, Braganca, Koindredi, Goncalves, Camacho
|Forwards:
|Gyokeres, Edwards, Santos, Trincao, Paulinho, Catamo
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|19/12/23
|Sporting 2-0 FC Porto
|Liga Portugal Betclic
|12/02/23
|Sporting 1-2 FC Porto
|Liga Portugal Betclic
|29/01/23
|Sporting 0-2 FC Porto
|Taça da Liga
|21/08/22
|FC Porto 3-0 Sporting
|Liga Portugal Betclic
|22/04/22
|FC Porto 1-0 Sporting
|Taça de Portugal