Nigeria Women vs Brazil Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Olympics game

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics match between Nigeria Women and Brazil Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nigeria Women and Brazil Women will play against each other in Thursday's Summer Olympics tie at Stade Matmut-Atlantique.

Since the round of 16 exit at the 2023 Women's World Cup, the Super Falcons are on an unbeaten run of eight games in all competitions and made it to the Olympics after beating South Africa 1-0 on aggregate in the fourth round of the qualifiers.

Selecao have played a couple of international friendlies against Jamaica in June, registering 4-0 wins in each of those games.

Nigeria Women vs Brazil Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm BST Venue: Stade Matmut-Atlantique

The 2024 Summer Olympics match between Nigeria Women and Brazil Women will be played at Stade Matmut-Atlantique in Bordeaux, France.

It will kick off at 6 pm BST on Thursday, July 25, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Nigeria Women vs Brazil Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the 2024 Summer Olympics match between Nigeria Women and Brazil Women will be available to watch and stream online live through Eurosport 5 and discovery+.

Team news & squads

Nigeria Women team news

Nigeria boss Randy Waldrum unenrolled Gift Monday, Jumoke Alani, Regina Otu and Morufa Ademola as alternate players.

Rasheedat Ajibade, Jennifer Echegini and Asisat Oshoala are among the star names in the 18-member final squad.

Nigeria Women possible XI: Nnadozie; Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Okeke; Okoronkwo, Ucheibe, Kanu, T Payne, Ajibade; Oshoala.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oluehi, Nnadozie Defenders: Alozie, Ohale, N. Payne, Okeke, Demehin Midfielders: T. Payne, Ucheibe, Echegini, Abiodun, Ajibade Forwards: Okoronkwo, Oshoala, Macleans, Kanu, Ihezuo, Onumonu

Brazil Women team news

Kansas City Current’s Debinha does not find a place for herself in head coach Arthur Elias' squad for the 2024 Olympics.

Marta continues to be involved but will play a deeper role, with her Orlando Pride team-mate Adriana leading the line of attack.

Brazil Women possible XI: Lorena; Antonia, Thais, Rafaelle Souza, Tamires; Marta, Yaya, Duda; Ludmila, Adriana, Cristiane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lorena, Taina Defenders: Antonia, Tarciane, Rafaelle, Tamires, Yasmin, Ferreira Midfielders: Sampaio, Yaya, Ana Vitoria Forwards: Kerolin, Adriana, Marta, Jheniffer, Ludmila, Gabi Nunes, Gabi Portilho

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Nigeria Women and Brazil Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 12, 2008 Nigeria 1-3 Brazil Olympics Women July 7, 1999 Brazil 4-3 AET Nigeria FIFA Women's World Cup

