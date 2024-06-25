This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Netherlands' defender #22 Denzel Dumfries heads the ball Getty Images
European Championship
team-logo
Olympiastadion
team-logo
WATCH ON BBC
Anselm Noronha

Netherlands vs Austria: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

European ChampionshipNetherlandsAustriaNetherlands vs Austria

How to watch the European Championship match between Netherlands and Austria, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A point would be enough for Netherlands to make the Euro 2024 knockouts as the Dutch face Austria at Olympiastadion Berlin on Tuesday.

Ralf Rangnick's side will also need to at least avoid defeat in order to stand a good chance of advancing from Group D and stepping into the round of 16.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Netherlands vs Austria kick-off time & stadium

Date:June 25, 2024
Kick-off time:5 pm BST
Venue:Olympiastadion Berlin

The European Championship match between Netherlands and Austria will be played at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Tuesday, June 25, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Netherlands vs Austria online - TV channels & live streams

BBC TwoWatch here
BBC iPlayerWatch here
BBC SportWatch here

In the UK, the European Championship match between Netherlands and Austria will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Netherlands team news

Oranje boss Ronald Koeman will have a full-strength squad as Brian Brobbey recovered from a hamstring problem.

Ryan Gravenberch and Georginio Wijnaldum may be considered for the final group game given that Joey Veerman and Jerdy Schouten are a booking away from suspension, while Jeremie Frimpong can continue in the XI.

Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay is five goals away from Robin van Persie's record tally of 50 goals for the Dutch, with Wout Weghorst also available in attack.

Netherlands possible XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten; Frimpong, Simons, Gakpo; Depay.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Flekken, Verbruggen, Bijlow
Defenders:Van de Ven, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake, De Vrij, Frimpong, Geertruida, Blind, Dumfries, Maatsen
Midfielders:Wijnaldum, Reijnders, Veerman, Schouten, Simons, Gravenberch
Forwards:Bergwijn, Weghorst, Depay, Gakpo, Malen, Brobbey, Zirkzee

Austria team news

Gernot Trauner is a doubt due to a muscle problem, so Kevin Danso can expect a recall to feature alongside Philipp Lienhart at the heart of defence.

Rangnick will have to pick between Marko Arnautovic and Michael Gregoritsch to lead the line, while Christoph Baumgartner should keep his place in the middle.

Austria possible XI: Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Laimer; Wimmer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Gregoritsch.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lindner, Hedl, Pentz
Defenders:Wober, Trauner, Danso, Posch, Querfeld, Lienhart, Mwene, Daniliuc
Midfielders:Seiwald, Prass, Sabitzer, Grillitsch, Kainz, Schmid, Baumgartner, Laimer, Seidl
Forwards:Arnautovic, Gregoritsch, Wimmer, Weimann, Entrup, Grull

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Netherlands and Austria across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
June 17, 2021Netherlands 2-0 AustriaUEFA European Championship
June 4, 2016Austria 0-2 NetherlandsInternational Friendly
February 9, 2011Netherlands 3-1 AustriaInternational Friendly
March 26, 2008Austria 3-4 NetherlandsInternational Friendly
September 6, 2003Netherlands 3-1 AustriaUEFA European Championship Qualifiers

Useful links

Advertisement