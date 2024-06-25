Netherlands vs Austria: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Netherlands and Austria, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A point would be enough for Netherlands to make the Euro 2024 knockouts as the Dutch face Austria at Olympiastadion Berlin on Tuesday.

Ralf Rangnick's side will also need to at least avoid defeat in order to stand a good chance of advancing from Group D and stepping into the round of 16.

A point would be enough for Netherlands to make the Euro 2024 knockouts as the Dutch face Austria at Olympiastadion Berlin on Tuesday.

Netherlands vs Austria kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm BST Venue: Olympiastadion Berlin

The European Championship match between Netherlands and Austria will be played at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Tuesday, June 25, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Netherlands vs Austria online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the European Championship match between Netherlands and Austria will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Team news & squads

Netherlands team news

Oranje boss Ronald Koeman will have a full-strength squad as Brian Brobbey recovered from a hamstring problem.

Ryan Gravenberch and Georginio Wijnaldum may be considered for the final group game given that Joey Veerman and Jerdy Schouten are a booking away from suspension, while Jeremie Frimpong can continue in the XI.

Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay is five goals away from Robin van Persie's record tally of 50 goals for the Dutch, with Wout Weghorst also available in attack.

Netherlands possible XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten; Frimpong, Simons, Gakpo; Depay.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Verbruggen, Bijlow Defenders: Van de Ven, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake, De Vrij, Frimpong, Geertruida, Blind, Dumfries, Maatsen Midfielders: Wijnaldum, Reijnders, Veerman, Schouten, Simons, Gravenberch Forwards: Bergwijn, Weghorst, Depay, Gakpo, Malen, Brobbey, Zirkzee

Austria team news

Gernot Trauner is a doubt due to a muscle problem, so Kevin Danso can expect a recall to feature alongside Philipp Lienhart at the heart of defence.

Rangnick will have to pick between Marko Arnautovic and Michael Gregoritsch to lead the line, while Christoph Baumgartner should keep his place in the middle.

Austria possible XI: Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Laimer; Wimmer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Gregoritsch.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lindner, Hedl, Pentz Defenders: Wober, Trauner, Danso, Posch, Querfeld, Lienhart, Mwene, Daniliuc Midfielders: Seiwald, Prass, Sabitzer, Grillitsch, Kainz, Schmid, Baumgartner, Laimer, Seidl Forwards: Arnautovic, Gregoritsch, Wimmer, Weimann, Entrup, Grull

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Netherlands and Austria across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 17, 2021 Netherlands 2-0 Austria UEFA European Championship June 4, 2016 Austria 0-2 Netherlands International Friendly February 9, 2011 Netherlands 3-1 Austria International Friendly March 26, 2008 Austria 3-4 Netherlands International Friendly September 6, 2003 Netherlands 3-1 Austria UEFA European Championship Qualifiers

