How to watch today's Napoli vs Monza Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Napoli and Monza, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having both booked their spots in the Coppa Italia round of 16, Napoli and Monza will convene in Serie A when they face off at Stadio Maradona on Sunday.

However, the two sides are headed in opposite directions in the Italian top flight, as Gli Azzurri have gathered 10 points in five games after their goalless draw at Juventus while Monza are still looking for their first league win after a 1-2 loss to Bologna.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Napoli vs Monza online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A match between Napoli and Monza will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 1 and Bet365.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Napoli and Monza kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Monza will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Sunday, September 29, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Napoli team news

Billy Gilmour was handed his Napoli baptism on Thursday but is likely to be relegated back to the bench for the weekend clash.

Given goalkeeper Alex Meret's thigh injury, Elia Caprile will continue to deputise in goal, while the likes of Alessandro Buongiorno, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Romelu Lukaku should all start here.

Napoli possible XI: Caprile; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Olivera; McTominay, Lobotka, Anguissa; Politano, Lukaku, Kvaratskhelia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Contini, Caprile Defenders: Buongiorno, Jesus, Rui, Rrahmani, Marin, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi, Spinazzola Midfielders: Gilmour, McTominay, Lobotka, Folorunsho, Zambo Anguissa Forwards: Neres, Lukaku, Simeone, Politano, Zerbin, Ngonge, Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori

Monza team news

With Dany Mota unlikely to be available for selection due to a muscular problem, Gianluca Caprari is likely to be joined by Daniel Maldini just behind Milan Djuric in attack.

Samuele Birindelli, Patrick Ciurria, Roberto Gagliardini, Samuele Vignato and goalkeeper Alessio Cragno all occupy the club's treatment room, while Stefano Sensi remains a doubt.

Monza possible XI: Turati; Izzo, Mari, Carboni; Pereira, Bondo, Pessina, Kyriakopoulos; Maldini, Caprari; Djuric.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pizzignacco, Turati, Mazza Defenders: Izzo, Caldirola, Pereira, Mari, D'Ambrosio, Carboni Midfielders: Sensi, Valoti, Pessina, Bondo, Bianco, Kyriakopoulos Forwards: Caprari, Djuric, Maldini, Diaw, Forson, Maric, Petagna

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Napoli and Monza across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 7, 2024 Monza 2-4 Napoli Serie A December 29, 2023 Napoli 0-0 Monza Serie A May 14, 2023 Monza 2-0 Napoli Serie A August 21, 2022 Napoli 4-0 Monza Serie A January 30, 2022 Napoli 2-2 Monza Serie B

Useful links