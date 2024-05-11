This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

MK Dons vs Crawley Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch League Two playoff semi-final

Milton Keynes Dons vs CrawleyLeague TwoMilton Keynes DonsCrawley

How to watch the League Two match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crawley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

MK Dons will welcome Crawley Town to Stadium MK for the second leg of their semi-final clash on Saturday night, needing to overturn a 3-0 deficit if they are to make it to the League Two play-off final.

Mike Williamson's side headed into the League Two play-offs as the favourites to clinch promotion, but they now find themselves in a 3-0 hole after being dominated by Crawley in the semi-final first leg.

Having not been involved in the automatic promotion mix during the regular season like their counterparts, Crawley weren't fancied to push for promotion, but they have played attractive, attacking football for much of the season and have got themselves in the box seat to secure a Wembley final.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Milton Keynes Dons vs Crawley kick-off time

Date:Saturday, May 11, 2024
Kick-off time:7:45pm BST
Venue:Stadium MK

The match will be played at the Stadium MK on Saturday, May 11, 2024, with kick-off at 7:45pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Milton Keynes Dons vs Crawley online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Milton Keynes Dons team news

MK Dons are likely to be without the services of Matt Dennis, who has missed the last eight games through an ankle injury.

Despite a poor showing in the first leg, head coach Mike Williamson is unlikely to make wholesale changes to his side, meaning that Stephen Wearne, Alex Gilbey and Championship-linked Max Dean will continue as the prolific front three upfront for the Dons at Stadium MK.

MK Dons possible XI: Kelly; Tucker, O'Hora, Harvie; Lofthouse, Payne, Bate, Tomlinson; Wearne, Gilbey, Dean

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Marschall, Harness, Kelly
Defenders:O'Hora, Stewart, Tucker, Lewington, Harvie
Midfielders:Bate, Williams, Payne, Wearne, Gilbey, Tomlinson, Robson, Anker, Norman, Lofthouse
Forwards:Tezgel, Kemp, Dean, Harrison, Ilunga

Crawley team news

Crawley manager Scott Lindsey has reported no fresh injuries and might pick an unchanged side from the first leg.

Right wing-back Kellan Gordon is nearing full fitness and came on as a sub in the opening leg. He will compete with Harry Forster for a start in Buckinghamshire.

Crawley Town possible XI: Addai; Wright, Conroy, Maguire; Gordon, Williams, L Kelly, J Kelly; Lolos, Campbell, Orsi

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Addai, Sandford
Defenders:Gordon, Conroy, Ransom, Maguire, Olagunju, Omole, Mukena, Johnson, Tsaroulla, Williams, Wright
Midfielders:Kelly, Gladwin, Darcy, Roles, Khaleel, Kastrati
Forwards:Lolos, Orsi, Brown, Adeyemo, Campbell

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
08/05/24Crawley Town 3-0 MK DonsLeague Two
30/12/23MK Dons 2-0 Crawley TownLeague Two
16/08/23Crawley Town 2-1 MK DonsLeague Two
02/03/19MK Dons 1-0 Crawley TownLeague Two
03/11/18Crawley Town 0-4 MK DonsLeague Two

Useful links

