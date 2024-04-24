Manchester United vs Sheffield United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Sheffield United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will take on Sheffield United in the Premier League at the Old Trafford on Wednesday.

After four winless fixtures, the Red Devils finally managed to end that run and beat Coventry on penalties in the semi-final of the FA Cup in their last outing. Sheffield United are stuck to the bottom of the standings and have only managed to win three out of their 33 games this season. Anything other than a defeat for them will be an unexpected result.

Manchester United vs Sheffield United kick-off time

Date: April 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Old Trafford

The match will be played at Old Trafford on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is facing a selection headache for the match against Sheffield United. Following a physically demanding FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City, concerns have emerged over several key players.

Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay, both of whom were substituted during the match, are now doubtful for the game. Additionally, Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho also encountered issues. The injury list remains lengthy with players like Sofyan Amrabat, Willy Kambwala, and Mason Mount out, and with multiple defenders including Jonny Evans and Luke Shaw also unavailable.

Man Utd predicted XI: Onana; Dalot, Casemiro, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; Mainoo, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Maguire, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Casemiro, McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Amad Forwards: Hojlund, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Sheffield United team news

Sheffield United are also heading into the match with significant injury troubles, particularly in defence. Key defenders Chris Basham and John Egan have been absent since autumn, and others like Max Lowe and George Baldock are also sidelined for the rest of the season.

While Rhian Brewster, Tom Davies, and Daniel Jebbison are making progress, their readiness for this game remains doubtful.

Sheffield predicted XI: Grbic; Ahmedhodzic, Holgate, Trusty; Bogle, Souza, McAtee, Arblaster, Osborn; Brereton Diaz, Archer.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grbić, Foderingham, Amissah Defenders: Ahmedhodžić, Trusty, Holgate, Robinson Midfielders: Larouci, Ben Slimane, McAtee, Souza, Hamer, Norwood, Bogle, Osborn, Brooks Forwards: Brereton Díaz, McBurnie, Osula, Blacker

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 22/10/23 Premier League Sheffield United 1 - 2 Manchester United 28/01/21 Premier League Manchester United 1 - 2 Sheffield United 18/12/20 Premier League Sheffield United 2 - 3 Manchester United 24/06/20 Premier League Manchester United 3 - 0 Sheffield United 24/11/19 Premier League Sheffield United 3 - 3 Manchester United

