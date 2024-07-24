Manchester City vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch pre-season friendly

How to watch the pre-season friendly match between Manchester City and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will kick off their preparations for the 2024-25 season with a club friendly against Celtic at the Kenan Memorial Stadium on Tuesday evening.

On the other hand, Brendan Rodgers' side come off a 4-0 win over DC United as they continue with their pre-season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester City vs Celtic kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 am BST Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

The pre-season friendly match between Manchester City and Celtic will be played at the Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, United States.

It will kick off at 12:30 am BST on Wednesday, July 24, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Manchester City vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the pre-season friendly match between Manchester City and Celtic will be available to watch and stream online live through CITY+ and Celtic TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Out of the 15 Man City players at Euro 2024 and the Copas, Julian Alvarez remains on international duty with Argentina at the 2024 Olympics.

The Euro participants in Rodri, Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol will all enjoy their break for now.

And among the aforementioned, only Kovacic and Gvardiol can be expected to join the squad in the US by later this month.

Ederson is available despite reports linking him to a move to Saudi Arabia. As are the likes of Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips.

Troyes winger Amar Fatah is on trial with the squad, while new signing Savio may join in later.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Doyle, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand; Phillips, Perrone; Bobb, McAtee, Grealish; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ortega, Ederson, Carson Defenders: Simpson-Pusey, Katongo, Galvez, Mbete, Lewis, Doyle, Mfuni, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders: Phillips, Grealish, Perrone, Bobb, Wright, O’Reilly, Susoho, Oboavwoduo, McAtee, Fatah, Hamilton, Samuel Forwards: Haaland, Ndala, Heskey, Knight

Celtic team news

The Celtic players have who were in action in the summer tournaments - such as Anthony Ralston, James Forrest, Callum McGregor and Greg Taylor - were all in the matchday squad last time out, although neither of them started.

However, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Alistair Johnston and signing Kasper Schmeichel will be allowed some time off.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid-linked Matt O'Riley and Daizen Maeda are doubts for the City clash after being left out of the game against DC United.

Celtic possible XI: Bain; Donovan, Welsh, Scales, Anderson; Hatate, Iwaka, O'Riley; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Palma.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sinisalo, Bain, Siegrist Defenders: Taylor, Lagerbielke, Scales, Nawrocki, Kobayashi, Montgomery, Ralston, Welsh Midfielders: Holm, McCarthy, Kwon, Iwata, Shaw, O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Yang, Maeda, Palma, Kuhn, M. Johnston

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Manchester City and Celtic across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 6, 2016 Manchester City 1-1 Celtic UEFA Champions League September 28, 2016 Celtic 3-3 Manchester City UEFA Champions League August 8, 2009 Manchester City 2-1 Celtic Club Friendlies

