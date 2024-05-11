Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off the back of clinching a place in the Champions League final, Borussia Dortmund will return to Bundesliga action when they travel to Mewa Arena to face relegation-threatened Mainz 05 on Saturday.

Dortmund are on a roll at the moment after qualifying for the Champions League final at Wembley courtesy of a 2-0 aggregate victory over PSG.

BVB are already assured of a return to the competition with the Bundesliga getting an extra Champions League place, so Edin Terzic's men have little to play for in domestic play.

Mainz, meanwhile, are sitting in the dreaded bottom three, one point from safety, and will be looking to climb out of trouble in the final weeks of the season.

Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 p.m. BST Venue: MEWA Arena

The match will be played at the MEWA Arena on Saturday, May 11, 2024, with kick-off at 5:30 p.m. BST for fans in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football in the UK. Match highlights will be available after the game on this platform and YouTube. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Mainz 05 team news

Phillipp Mwene is suspended for one more game after being sent off recently, while Nadiem Amiri and Brajan Gruda are both back after serving their respective suspensions.

Jessic Ngankam (thigh), Stefan Bell (heart inflammation), Karim Onisiwo (finger fracture) and Maxim Leitsch (adductor) are all injury concerns for the hosts and will likely miss this encounter.

Mainz 05 possible XI: Zentner; Kohr, Van den Berg, Hanche-Olsen; Widmer, Barreiro, Amiri, Caci; Gruda, Lee, Burkardt

Position Players Goalkeepers: Riess, Zentner, Batz Defenders: Mwene, van den Berg, Caci, da Costa, Widmer Midfielders: Lee, Krauß, Amiri, Guilavogui, Papela, Shabani Forwards: Onisiwo, Richter, Ajorque, Gruda

Borussia Dortmund team news

Dortmund boss Edin Terzic will most likely rotate his starting XI following the Champions League encounter in midweek. Emre Can and Ian Maatsen are both back available after suspension, while Julien Duranville is out with a muscle injury. Ramy Bensebaini is closing in a return from a knee issue.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Can, Nmecha; Malen, Reus, Bynoe-Gittens; Moukoko

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt Forwards: Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Duranville, Brunner

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/12/23 Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Mainz Bundesliga 27/05/23 Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Mainz Bundesliga 25/01/23 Mainz 1-2 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 16/03/22 Mainz 0-1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 16/10/21 Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Mainz Bundesliga

