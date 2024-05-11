Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Fresh off the back of clinching a place in the Champions League final, Borussia Dortmund will return to Bundesliga action when they travel to Mewa Arena to face relegation-threatened Mainz 05 on Saturday.
Dortmund are on a roll at the moment after qualifying for the Champions League final at Wembley courtesy of a 2-0 aggregate victory over PSG.
BVB are already assured of a return to the competition with the Bundesliga getting an extra Champions League place, so Edin Terzic's men have little to play for in domestic play.
Mainz, meanwhile, are sitting in the dreaded bottom three, one point from safety, and will be looking to climb out of trouble in the final weeks of the season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, May 11, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5:30 p.m. BST
|Venue:
|MEWA Arena
The match will be played at the MEWA Arena on Saturday, May 11, 2024, with kick-off at 5:30 p.m. BST for fans in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football in the UK. Match highlights will be available after the game on this platform and YouTube. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Mainz 05 team news
Phillipp Mwene is suspended for one more game after being sent off recently, while Nadiem Amiri and Brajan Gruda are both back after serving their respective suspensions.
Jessic Ngankam (thigh), Stefan Bell (heart inflammation), Karim Onisiwo (finger fracture) and Maxim Leitsch (adductor) are all injury concerns for the hosts and will likely miss this encounter.
Mainz 05 possible XI: Zentner; Kohr, Van den Berg, Hanche-Olsen; Widmer, Barreiro, Amiri, Caci; Gruda, Lee, Burkardt
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Riess, Zentner, Batz
|Defenders:
|Mwene, van den Berg, Caci, da Costa, Widmer
|Midfielders:
|Lee, Krauß, Amiri, Guilavogui, Papela, Shabani
|Forwards:
|Onisiwo, Richter, Ajorque, Gruda
Borussia Dortmund team news
Dortmund boss Edin Terzic will most likely rotate his starting XI following the Champions League encounter in midweek. Emre Can and Ian Maatsen are both back available after suspension, while Julien Duranville is out with a muscle injury. Ramy Bensebaini is closing in a return from a knee issue.
Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Can, Nmecha; Malen, Reus, Bynoe-Gittens; Moukoko
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kobel, Lotka, Meyer
|Defenders:
|Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey
|Midfielders:
|Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt
|Forwards:
|Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Duranville, Brunner
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|19/12/23
|Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Mainz
|Bundesliga
|27/05/23
|Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Mainz
|Bundesliga
|25/01/23
|Mainz 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|16/03/22
|Mainz 0-1 Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|16/10/21
|Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Mainz
|Bundesliga