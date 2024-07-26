Liverpool vs Real Betis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch pre-season friendly

How to watch the friendly match between Liverpool and Real Betis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will take on Real Betis in a pre-season friendly at the Acrisure Stadium on Friday.

The last time these two teams met was in the Champions League back in 2005. Nineteen years later, Liverpool will face the Spanish side in their first pre-season friendly ahead of the 2024-25 season in the United States.

The match marks the beginning of an exciting new era under manager Arne Slot, with fans eager to witness the team's progress and the announcement of signings between now and the start of the Premier League season. This pre-season tour serves as a crucial platform for the players to build chemistry, fine-tune their strategies, and gain match fitness ahead of a challenging season.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs Real Betis kick-off time

Date: July 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.30 am BST Venue: Acrisure Stadium

The match will be played at the Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 am BST for fans

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Betis online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on LFCTV GO and LFCTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Liverpool will be without several Euro 2024 and Copa America participants. Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Alisson Becker, Alexis Mac Allister, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, and Ryan Gravenberch will join the squad later.

Young talents Jayden Danns and Bobby Clark have been omitted due to injuries.

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Phillips, Van den Berg, Robertson; Jones, Endo, Szoboszlai; Doak, Salah, Carvalho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Pitaluga, Jaros Defenders: Robertson, Tsimikas, Phillips, Chambers, Beck, Van den Berg, Quansah Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic, McConnell, Morton, Bradley, Stephenson, Davies, Nyoni Forwards: Salah, Carvalho, Gordon, Doak, Nallo, Koumas, Blair

Real Betis team news

Friday's match will see Adrian reunite with Liverpool shortly after rejoining Betis on a free transfer. He may not be in the starting lineup though.

Ayoze Perez, German Pezzella and Johnny Cardoso will sit this one out as they were on international duty until recently.

Abde Ezzalzouli and Juan Miranda are away on Olympics duty, and playmaker Isco is recovering from a fibula fracture.

Real Betis predicted XI: Silva; Sabaly, Llorente, Arnal, Perraud; Carvalho, Altimira; Fornals, Fekir, Juanmi; Fernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Silva, Adrián, Vieites Defenders: Bellerín, Bartra, Sabaly, Ruibal, Llorente, Perraud, Arnal, Perraud Midfielders: Carvalho, Sánchez, Fornals, Roca, Altimira, Diao, Fekir Forwards: Ávila, Bakambu, Losada, Juanmi, Fernandez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 2005 Liverpool 0-0 Real Betis Champions League September 2005 Real Betis 1-2 Liverpool Champions League

