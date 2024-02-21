Liverpool vs Luton Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Luton Town, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ahead of Sunday's final at Wembley, Liverpool will welcome Luton Town to Anfield for a rescheduled Premier League fixture on Wednesday.

The Reds were initially set to play the Hatters on Saturday, but Jurgen Klopp's involvement in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday led to the league tie being rearranged.

Having last picked up a 4-1 win over Brentford at the weekend, the current league leaders will also have the onus of extending their lead, with Arsenal and Manchester City not far behind.

On the other hand, Luton continue fighting the drop after suffering back-to-back defeats against Sheffield United and Manchester United.

Liverpool vs Luton Town kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm GMT Venue: Anfield

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Luton Town will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm GMT on Wednesday, February 21, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Liverpool vs Luton Town online - TV channels & live streams

With the fixture preponed and given that the original fixture was set to take place during the Saturday 3 pm blackout, the game will not be shown live in the UK. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL, with live radio commentary available on talkSPORT.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Klopp has been dealt with injury blows to both Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota in the Brentford win, while Darwin Nunez may be rested in lieu of Sunday's final.

At the same time, Mohamed Salah marked his comeback the last time out and could also earn his first start since the 4-2 victory against Newcastle United on New Year's Day, after the Egyptian scored off the bench at the Gtech Community Stadium last weekend.

Among the others to miss out through injuries, Stefan Bajcetic, Joel Matip, Ben Doak, Thiago Alcantara, Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold all cram the Liverpool treatment room.

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher can expect a third successive league start.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Williams, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo

Luton Town team news

Meanwhile, Luton boss Rob Edwards lost his top scorer Elijah Adebayo to a hamstring injury during the warm-up ahead of last Sunday's home loss against United.

Mads Andersen, Marvelous Nakamba and captain Tom Lockyer are also nursing their respective knocks, while January signing Daiki Hashioka may not be ready for a start.

So with a similar line-up from the United loss, Carlton Morris is likely to feature upfront.

Luton Town possible XI: Kaminski; Bell, Osho, Mengi; Ogbene, Barkley, Lokonga, Doughty; Townsend, Chong; Morris.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Krul, Shea Defenders: Mengi, Burke, Osho, Bell, Potts, Kabore Midfielders: Hashioka, Mpanzu, Lokonga, Barkley, Clark, Berry, Thorpe, Doughty, Chong, Onyedinma, Townsend Forwards: Morris, Brown, Woodrow, Ogbene

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Liverpool and Luton Town across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 5, 2023 Luton Town 1-1 Liverpool Premier League January 15, 2008 Liverpool 5-0 Luton Town FA Cup January 6, 2008 Luton Town 1-1 Liverpool FA Cup January 7, 2006 Luton Town 3-5 Liverpool FA Cup January 11, 1992 Liverpool 2-1 Luton Town Premier League

