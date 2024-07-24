Spain vs Japan: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Olympics match between Spain and Japan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain will kickstart their Olympics campaign with a group game against Japan at the Beaujoire Stadium on Thursday. They are both in Group C, which also consists of Nigeria and Brazil.

This is Spain's first foray at the Summer Olympics and they will be looking to make the most of this opportunity. Japan, on the other hand, are an experienced bunch, and their best outing was in 2012 when they finished runners-up. In the previous edition, Japan reached the quarter-final.

Spain vs Japan kick-off time

Date: July 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm BST Venue: Beaujoire Stadium

The match will be played at the Beaujoire Stadium on Thursday.

How to watch Spain vs Japan online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Discovery+ and Eurosport 1 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Spain team news

Patri Guijarro has rejoined the Spain squad nearly two years after stepping away due to a dispute.

In midfield, she may line up alongside her Barcelona teammates Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas.

Spain predicted XI: Coll; Batlle, Codina, Aleixandri, Carmona; Bonmati, Guijarro, Putellas; Del Castillo, Navarro, Paralluelo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodríguez, Coll Defenders: Batlle, Paredes, Hernández, Aleixandri, Codina, Carmona Midfielders: Abelleira, Bonmatí, Putellas, Guijarro Forwards: del Castillo, Caldentey, Paralluelo, Hermoso, Navarro, García

Japan team news

The Japan squad features seven players from the Women’s Super League, with the rest of the 18-player roster competing for clubs in Japan, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the USA.

They will be looking to script history by winning their first-ever Gold at the Olympics this year.

Japan predicted XI: Yamashita; Shimizu, Takahashi, Kumagai, Minami, Kitagawa; Miyazawa, Hasegawa, Fujino, Nagano; Tanaka.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yamashita, Hirao Defenders: Shimizu, Minami, Kumagai, Takahashi, Koga, Kitagawa Midfielders: Miyazawa, Seike, Nagano, Tanikawa, Hasegawa, Fujino, Hayashi Forwards: Ueki, Tanaka, Hamano

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 31/07/23 Japan 4 - 0 Spain World Cup 16/11/22 Spain 1 - 0 Japan Friendly 06/03/20 Spain 3 - 1 Japan SheBelieves Cup 02/06/19 Spain 1 - 1 Japan Friendly 01/03/17 Japan 1 - 2 Spain Algarve Cup

