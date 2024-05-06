Crewe Alexandra vs Doncaster Rovers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch League Town playoff semi-final

How to watch the League Two match between Crewe and Doncaster, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Crewe Alexandra and Doncaster Rovers face off in the first leg of the League Two Playoffs semi-final with both sides vying to take a crucial lead on aggregate.

Crewe Alexandra finished the League Two campaign in the sixth spot in the table as they earned the ticket to the Playoffs. The hosts will now be dreaming of earning promotion for the first time after being relegated from League One back in 2020/21.

Doncaster Rovers wrapped up League Two with four wins on the trot and a draw in their last league outing as they finished the campaign on a high. With momentum in the visitor's favour, Doncaster would be confident of turning the tie in their favour.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Crewe vs Doncaster kick-off time

Date: May 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm BST Venue: Mornflake Stadium



How to watch Crewe vs Doncaster online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Crewe team news

The home side will be without the services of Tom Booth, Harvey Davies, Jack Powell, Luke Offord and Owen Lunt due to their respective knocks.

Elliott Nevitt will spearhead the attack for Crewe having scored 16 goals this season in 43 outings as he's been the most productive striker for his side.

Crewe predicted XI: Stryjek; Cooney, Demetriou, Williams, Adebisi; Billington, Austerfield; Tracey, Tabiner, Rowe; Nevitt

Position Players Goalkeepers: Davies, Booth, Stryjek Defenders: Cooney, Turns, Williams, Offord, Demetriou, Kempster-Down, Adebisi Midfielders: Billington, Thomas, Lunt, Tabiner, Powell, Holicek, Finney, Austerfield, Leigh, Rowe Forwards: Kirk, Tracey, Baker-Richardson, Long, Nevitt, Woodcock

Doncaster team news

Doncaster Rovers will miss the quartet of Caolan Lavery, Ben Close, Bobby Faulkner, and Liam Ravenhill as they prepare to face Crewe.

George Miller and Jon Taylor are closing in on a return from their injuries but the clash could come too soon for the Doncaster duo.

Doncaster predicted XI: Lo-Tutala; Sterry, Anderson, Wood, Maxwell; Bailey, Craig; Molyneux, Biggins, Adelakun; Ironside



Position Players Goalkeepers: Lo-Tutala, Jones, Lawlor Defenders: Olowu, Anderson, McGrath, Faulkner, Wood, Maxwell, Senior, Nixon, Sterry Midfielders: Bailey, Craig, Broadbent, Biggins, Close, Westbrooke. Ravenhill, Straughan-Brown, Taylor, Rowe Forwards: Hurst, Molyneux, Ironside, Adelakun, Waters, Miller, Lavery, Carty, Biamou

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 9 Mar 2024 Doncaster 2-0 Crewe League Two 25 Nov 2023 Crewe 3-2 Doncaster League Two 1 Apr 2023 D oncaster 0-2 Crewe League Two 22 Oct 2022 Crewe 1-1 Doncaster League Two 9 Apr 2022 D oncaster 2-0 Crewe League One

