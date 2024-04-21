This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Alessia Russo Arsenal Women 2023-24Getty
WSL
team-logo
Meadow Park
team-logo
WATCH ON THE FA PLAYER
Shreyas Rai

Arsenal Women vs Leicester Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Arsenal Women vs Leicester City WFCArsenal WomenLeicester City WFCWSLTV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the WSL match between Arsenal Women and Leicester City WFC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high-flying Arsenal Women side will welcome a struggling Leicester City WFC at Meadow Park in an intriguing WSL clash.

Arsenal Women are six points off Manchester City Women with the latter seeded at the pinnacle of the WSL standings. The English heavyweights have four wins in the previous five as they aim to continue this winning momentum in front of their faithful.

Leicester City WFC have had a contrasting set of results as compared to the Gunners with the Foxes losing thrice in their previous four clashes. The visitors have never beaten Arsenal in their history as they look to stitch themselves a fairytale on Sunday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal Women vs Leicester City WFC kick-off time

Date:April 21, 2024
Kick-off time:2:00 pm BST
Venue:Meadow Park

Arsenal Women and Leicester City WFC face off at Meadow Park on April 21, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 2:00 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Leicester City WFC online - TV channels & live streams

The FA PlayerWatch here

The match between Arsenal Women and Leicester City Women will be available to watch on The FA Player in the UK.

Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Arsenal Women team news

The injury-absentees for Arsenal include all of Viviane Miedema, Teyah Goldie, Lia Walti, Lina Hurtig, Amanda, and Frida Maanum.

English forward Alessio Russo will feature at the tip of the Gunner's attack having scored eight goals and bagged four assists in her 18 outings in the WSL this season.

The striker will shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility alongside experienced campaigner Beth Mead and Swedish international Stina Blackstenius who have scored six and five goals respectively in the WSL.

Arsenal Women predicted XI: Zinsberger; Fox, Williamson, Wubben-Moy, McCabe; Pelova, Little; Mead, Blackstenius, Lacasse, Russo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Zinsberger, D'Angelo, Williams
Defenders:Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Catley, McCabe, Maritz, Codina, Ilestedt
Midfielders:Little, Maanum, Walti, Pelova, Kuhl, Cooney-Cross
Forwards:Mead, Miedema, Hurtig, Foord, Queiroz, Russo, Lacasse, Blackstenius

Leicester City WFC team news

German shot-stopper Janina Leitzig will miss the clash for the Foxes with Lize Kop tipped to deputise between the sticks for the visitors.

Shannon O’Brien, Hannah Cain, and Courtney Nevin will also be sidelined from the encounter against Arsenal due to their injury issues.

Jutta Rantala has six goals to her name in the WSL as she'll partner up German forward Lena Petermann in attack with the latter thundering five goals this term.

Leicester City WFC predicted XI: Kop; Bott, Green, Howard, Cayman; Takarada; Rantala, Tierney, Momiki, Rose; Petermann.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kop
Defenders:Bott, Howard, Ale, Green, Thibaud
Midfielders:Tierney, Palmer, Whelan, Cayman, Takarada, Pelgander
Forwards:Rose, Rantala, Petermann, Siemsen, Goodwin, Momiki, Baker

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
13 Nov 2023Leicester City WFC 2-6 Arsenal Women WSL
6 May 2023Arsenal Women 1-0 Leicester City WFC WSL
6 Nov 2022Leicester City WFC 0-4 Arsenal WomenWSL
3 Apr 2022Leicester City WFC 0-5 Arsenal WomenWSL
13 Dec 2021Arsenal Women 4-0 Leicester City WFCWSL

Useful links

Advertisement