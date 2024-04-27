Juventus vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus and AC Milan renew their rivalry this weekend in most certainly Serie A's biggest game historically, with both sides looking to finish the season strongly.

The game pits second-placed hosts against third-placed visitors, both of whom are on track to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Both the Bianconeri and the Rossoneri are highly likely to miss out on the Scudetto, with Inter Milan running away with the Italian championship in dominating fashion this season; however, pride is still on the line in this highly fierce rivalry.

Juventus vs AC Milan kick-off time

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:00 pm BST Venue: Allianz Stadium

The two Italian heavyweights will battle it out at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024, with the game scheduled for 5:00 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Juventus vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Both Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba remain suspended for non-footballing reasons this weekend, whilst Moise Kean is out for the rest of the season after suffering knee problems in recent weeks.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Gatti, Djalo, Danilo, Rugani, Cambiaso Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Iling-Junior, Yildiz

AC Milan team news

Versatile defender Pierre Kalulu, who had been out with a ligament injury, could return in time for this game. However, Fikayo Tomori, Davide Calabria and Theo Hernandez are all out suspended this weekend, whilst Simon Kjaer is an injury doubt for the visitors.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Florenzi, Gabbia, Kjaer, Thiaw; Bennacer, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Rafael Leao; Okafor.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Thiaw, Gabbia, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Terracciano, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/10/23 AC Milan 0-1 Juventus Serie A 28/07/23 (AP) Juventus 2-2 AC Milan Club Friendly Games 29/05/23 Juventus 0-1 AC Milan Serie A 08/10/22 AC Milan 2-0 Juventus Serie A 24/01/22 AC Milan 0-0 Juventus Serie A

