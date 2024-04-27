This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Allianz Stadium
Abhinav Sharma

Juventus vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus and AC Milan renew their rivalry this weekend in most certainly Serie A's biggest game historically, with both sides looking to finish the season strongly.

The game pits second-placed hosts against third-placed visitors, both of whom are on track to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Both the Bianconeri and the Rossoneri are highly likely to miss out on the Scudetto, with Inter Milan running away with the Italian championship in dominating fashion this season; however, pride is still on the line in this highly fierce rivalry.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Juventus vs AC Milan kick-off time

Date:Saturday, April 27, 2024
Kick-off time:5:00 pm BST
Venue:Allianz Stadium

The two Italian heavyweights will battle it out at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024, with the game scheduled for 5:00 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Juventus vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 4Watch here

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Both Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba remain suspended for non-footballing reasons this weekend, whilst Moise Kean is out for the rest of the season after suffering knee problems in recent weeks.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio
Defenders:Bremer, Gatti, Djalo, Danilo, Rugani, Cambiaso
Midfielders:Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic
Forwards:Chiesa, Vlahovic, Iling-Junior, Yildiz

AC Milan team news

Versatile defender Pierre Kalulu, who had been out with a ligament injury, could return in time for this game. However, Fikayo Tomori, Davide Calabria and Theo Hernandez are all out suspended this weekend, whilst Simon Kjaer is an injury doubt for the visitors.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Florenzi, Gabbia, Kjaer, Thiaw; Bennacer, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Rafael Leao; Okafor.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante
Defenders:Thiaw, Gabbia, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Terracciano, Florenzi
Midfielders:Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic
Forwards:Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
23/10/23AC Milan 0-1 JuventusSerie A
28/07/23 (AP)Juventus 2-2 AC MilanClub Friendly Games
29/05/23Juventus 0-1 AC MilanSerie A
08/10/22AC Milan 2-0 JuventusSerie A
24/01/22AC Milan 0-0 JuventusSerie A

Useful links

