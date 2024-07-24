Japan vs Paraguay: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Olympics game

How to watch the 2024 Olympics match between Japan U23 and Paraguay U23, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Japan and Paraguay will kick off their campaign in the men's football tournament at the 2024 Olympics from Group D when the two nations clash at Stade de Bordeaux on Wednesday.

The group also consists of Mali and Israel, with only the top two teams from each of the four groups set to make it to the knockouts at the end of the first stage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Japan U23 vs Paraguay U23 kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm BST Venue: Stade de Bordeaux

The 2024 Olympics match between Japan U23 and Paraguay U23 will be played at Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France.

It will kick off at 6 pm BST on Wednesday, July 24, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Japan U23 vs Paraguay U23 online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the 2024 Olympics match between Japan U23 and Paraguay U23 will be available to watch and stream online live through Discovery+.

Team news & squads

Japan U23 team news

The Asian side have been left void of some star names as Takefusa Kubo and Wataru Endo have not been released by Real Sociedad and Liverpool, respectively, for the tournament.

With Mao Hosoya expected to lead the line of attack, Shota Fujio will need to shift to the right side.

Japan U23 possible XI: Kokubo; Sekine, Takai, Kimura, Handa; Fujita, Yamamoto, Mito; Fujio, Hosoya, Hirakawa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kokubo, Nozawa Defenders: Handa, Nishio, Sekine, Kimura, Takai, Ohata Midfielders: Kawasaki, Yamamoto, Fujita, Araki, Mito Forwards: Fujio, Saito, Hosoya, Hirakawa, Sato

Paraguay U23 team news

Paraguay have their star player in Brighton's Julio Enciso, who is likely to be by Diego Gonzalez and Enso Gonzalez upfront.

Veterans Gatito Fernandez and Fabian Balbuena would be handed starts, with Diego Gomez of Inter Miami to feature alongside Wilder Viera in central midfield.

Paraguay U23 possible XI: Fernandez; Flores, Balbuena, De Jesus; Nunez, Viera, D. Gomez, Rivas; D. Gonzalez, Enciso, E. Gonzalez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: R. Fernandez, Frutos Defenders: Balbuena, Cantero, De Jesus, Flores, Nunez, Rivas, Roman Midfielders: D. Gomez, M. Gomez, E. Gonzalez, Viera Forwards: M. Fernandez, D. Gonzalez, Parzajuk, Perez, Enciso

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Japan U23 and Paraguay U23 across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 21, 2016 Japan 1-2 Paraguay Tournoi Maurice Rovello August 12, 2004 Paraguay 4-3 Japan Olympics

