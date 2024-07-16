Italy Women vs Finland Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualification match between Italy and Finland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Italy Women will be seeking to book a direct spot in the Women's Euro 2025 final tournament when they take on Finland Women at Stadio Druso on Tuesday.

Le Azzurre, who are coming off three straight draws, need a win on the final matchday of their qualifying run in order to secure a top-two finish in Group A1.

On the other hand, Finland look destined for the playoffs unless they beat Italy and Netherlands beat Norway in the other game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Italy Women vs Finland Women kick-off time

Date: July 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm BST Venue: Stadio Druso

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualification match between Italy and Finland will be played at Stadio Druso in Bolzano, Italy.

It will kick off at 6 pm BST on Tuesday, July 16, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Italy Women vs Finland Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK and worldwide, the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualification match between Italy and Finland will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Italy Women team news

Italy head coach Andrea Soncin would persist with Valentina Giacinti upfront, with Manuela Giugliano in the number 10 role.

Martina Lenzini and Elena Linari will continue to be paired at centre-back.

Italy Women possible XI: Giuliani; Di Guglielmo, Lenzini, Linari, Boattin; Caruso, Greggi; Bonansea, Giugliano, Cantore; Giaciniti.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Giuliani, Baldi, Schroffenegger Defenders: Bergamaschi, Di Guglielmo, Linari, Bartoli, Boattin, Lenzini, Salvai Midfielders: Severini, Giugliano, Dragoni, Caruso, Greggi Forwards: Cantore, Bonfantini, Giacinti, Beccari, Bonsansea, Glionna, Piemonte, Cambiaghi

Finland Women team news

Jutta Rantala and Linda Sallstrom will be involved in attack once again, with Ria Oling and Eveliina Summanen anchored in the middle.

Liverpool's Emma Koivisto would feature at right-back, while Natalia Kuikka and Eva Nystrom take their place at the heart of defence.

Finland Women possible XI: Korpela; E. Koivisto, Kuikka, Nystrom, Tynnila; Oling, Summanen; O. Siren, Rantala, Sevenius; Sallstrom.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Majasaari, Tamminen, Korpela Defenders: Nystrom, E. Koivisto, E. Siren, Tynnila, Ojanen, Heroum, Kuikka, Lehtola Midfielders: Oling, V. Koivisto, Alanen, O. Siren, Kalske, Hartikainen, Summanen Forwards: Lindstrom, Kollanen, Sallstrom, Sevenius, Rantala

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Italy Women and Finland Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 9, 2024 Finland 2-1 Italy UEFA Women's Championship Qualification March 5, 2018 Finland 2-2 Italy Cyprus Women's Cup March 10, 2014 Italy 1-1 Finland Cyprus Women's Cup July 10, 2013 Italy 0-0 Finland UEFA Women's Championship June 23, 2010 Finland 1-3 Italy Women's WC Qualification Europe

Useful links