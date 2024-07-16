Italy Women vs Finland Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Italy Women will be seeking to book a direct spot in the Women's Euro 2025 final tournament when they take on Finland Women at Stadio Druso on Tuesday.
Le Azzurre, who are coming off three straight draws, need a win on the final matchday of their qualifying run in order to secure a top-two finish in Group A1.
On the other hand, Finland look destined for the playoffs unless they beat Italy and Netherlands beat Norway in the other game.
Italy Women vs Finland Women kick-off time
|Date:
|July 16, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm BST
|Venue:
|Stadio Druso
The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualification match between Italy and Finland will be played at Stadio Druso in Bolzano, Italy.
It will kick off at 6 pm BST on Tuesday, July 16, in the United Kingdom (UK).
Team news & squads
Italy Women team news
Italy head coach Andrea Soncin would persist with Valentina Giacinti upfront, with Manuela Giugliano in the number 10 role.
Martina Lenzini and Elena Linari will continue to be paired at centre-back.
Italy Women possible XI: Giuliani; Di Guglielmo, Lenzini, Linari, Boattin; Caruso, Greggi; Bonansea, Giugliano, Cantore; Giaciniti.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Giuliani, Baldi, Schroffenegger
|Defenders:
|Bergamaschi, Di Guglielmo, Linari, Bartoli, Boattin, Lenzini, Salvai
|Midfielders:
|Severini, Giugliano, Dragoni, Caruso, Greggi
|Forwards:
|Cantore, Bonfantini, Giacinti, Beccari, Bonsansea, Glionna, Piemonte, Cambiaghi
Finland Women team news
Jutta Rantala and Linda Sallstrom will be involved in attack once again, with Ria Oling and Eveliina Summanen anchored in the middle.
Liverpool's Emma Koivisto would feature at right-back, while Natalia Kuikka and Eva Nystrom take their place at the heart of defence.
Finland Women possible XI: Korpela; E. Koivisto, Kuikka, Nystrom, Tynnila; Oling, Summanen; O. Siren, Rantala, Sevenius; Sallstrom.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Majasaari, Tamminen, Korpela
|Defenders:
|Nystrom, E. Koivisto, E. Siren, Tynnila, Ojanen, Heroum, Kuikka, Lehtola
|Midfielders:
|Oling, V. Koivisto, Alanen, O. Siren, Kalske, Hartikainen, Summanen
|Forwards:
|Lindstrom, Kollanen, Sallstrom, Sevenius, Rantala
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Italy Women and Finland Women across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 9, 2024
|Finland 2-1 Italy
|UEFA Women's Championship Qualification
|March 5, 2018
|Finland 2-2 Italy
|Cyprus Women's Cup
|March 10, 2014
|Italy 1-1 Finland
|Cyprus Women's Cup
|July 10, 2013
|Italy 0-0 Finland
|UEFA Women's Championship
|June 23, 2010
|Finland 1-3 Italy
|Women's WC Qualification Europe