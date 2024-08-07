How to watch today's Inter vs Al-Ittihad pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the pre-season friendly match between Inter and Al-Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter and Al-Ittihad will continue their respective preparations ahead of the upcoming season when they clash in a club friendly at the U-Power Stadium on Wednesday.

The Nerazzurri are coming off a 1-1 draw with Pisa on Friday, while Nadi Al-Watan suffered a 4-1 loss to Real Betis last time out.

Inter vs Al-Ittihad kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm BST Venue: U-Power Stadium

The pre-season friendly match between Inter and Al-Ittihad will be played at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm BST on Wednesday, August 7, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Inter vs Al-Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the pre-season friendly match between Inter and Al-Ittihad will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

New signing Mehdi Taremi is ruled out through injury, while Tajon Buchanan is on a break after his international duty with Canada at Copa America.

Meanwhile, captain Lautaro Martinez has returned to the BPER Training Centre following his triumphant performance for Argentina at the Copas.

Hakan Calhanoglu came off the bench in the Pisa draw, while Davide Frattesi eyes his maiden Inter start.

Inter possible XI: Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Fontanarosa; Kamate, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Zielinski, Augusto; Correa, Salcedo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Di Gennaro, Martinez, Radu, Stankovic Defenders: Dumfries, De Vrij, Acerbi, Pavard, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian, Bastoni, Aidoo, Alexiou, Cocchi, Fontanarosa, Motta, Stante, Augusto Midfielders: Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Agoume, Berenbruch, Carboni, Gianelli, Kamate, Topalovic, Zarate, Zielinski Forwards: Thuram, Martinez, Correa, Arnautovic, Quieto, Salcedo, Satriano

Al-Ittihad team news

Ahmed Bamsaud is still nursing an ACL injury that the full-back sustained in December 2023, while forward Abderrazak Hamdallah has joined fellow Saudi side Al-Shabab.

Karim Benzema would lead the line of attack alongside Marwan Al-Sahafi and Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, with Fabinho in midfield.

Al-Ittihad possible XI: Al-Mahasnah; Al Mousa, Felipe, Sharahili, Kadesh; Fabinho, Al-Nashri, Aouar; Diaby, Benzema, A. Al-Ghamdi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rajkovic, Al-Mahasnah, Al-Mermesh Defenders: Felipe, Al-Shanqeeti, Kadesh, Sharahili, Al Mousa, Al-Sqoor, Faqeehi Midfielders: Kante, Fabinho, Aouar, Al-Nashri, F. Al-Ghamdi, Hawsawi, H. Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Benzema, Jota, M. Al-Sahafi, Al-Shehri, Al-Aboud, A. Al-Ghamdi

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Inter and Al-Ittihad face each other across all competitions.

