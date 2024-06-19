This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
European Championship
Stuttgart Arena
WATCH ON BBC
Anselm Noronha

Germany vs Hungary: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

European ChampionshipGermanyHungaryGermany vs Hungary

How to watch the European Championship match between Germany and Hungary, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hosts Germany will be aiming to book their Euro 2024 knockouts spot with a win over Hungary in the second-round group game at MHPArena on Wednesday.

Julian Nagelsmann's side recorded a 5-1 victory over Scotland in the tournament opener, while the Hungarians seek to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Switzerland.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Germany vs Hungary kick-off time & stadium

Date:June 19, 2024
Kick-off time:5 pm BST
Venue:MHPArena

The European Championship match between Germany and Hungary will be played at MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Wednesday, June 19, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Germany vs Hungary online - TV channels & live streams

BBC OneWatch here
BBC iPlayerWatch here

In the UK, the European Championship match between Germany and Hungary is available to watch and stream online live through BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Germany team news

Ilkay Gundogan, thankfully enough, did not injure himself against Ryan Porteous's nasty challenge. So Nagelsmann could name an unchanged XI.

Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz will accompany Gundogan on either side, supporting Arsenal forward Kai Havertz.

Having entered the referee's books in the Scotland win, Robert Andrich and Jonathan Tah are at risk of missing the game against Switzerland if they pick up another booking on Wednesday.

Germany possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Neuer, Ter Stegen, Baumann
Defenders:Rudiger, Raum, Tah, Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Mittelstadt, Henrichs, Koch
Midfielders:Gross, Kroos, Musiala, Fuhrich, Wirtz, Sane, Gundogan, Andrich, Can
Forwards:Havertz, Fullkrug, Muller, Beier, Undav

Hungary team news

Hungary boss Marco Rossi will continue to sweat on the fitness of Loic Nego or Callum Styles, but Bendeguz Bolla or Endre Botka is likely to start ahead of Attila Fiola on the right side this time out.

Bolla and Attila Szalai are on a booking each.

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai will line up in support of Barnabas Varga in attack once again.

Hungary possible XI: Gulacsi; Orban, Lang, Szalai; Bolla, A. Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gulascsi, Dibusz, Szappanos
Defenders:Lang, Balogh, Szalai, Fiola, Orban, Botka, Dardai
Midfielders:Nego, A. Nagy, Szoboszlai, Kerkez, Schafer, Bolla, Kleinheisler, Gazdag, Styles, Z. Nagy, Kata
Forwards:Adam, Varga, Sallai, Csoboth, Horvath

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Germany and Hungary across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
September 23, 2022Germany 0-1 HungaryUEFA Nations League
June 11, 2022Hungary 1-1 GermanyUEFA Nations League
June 23, 2021Germany 2-2 HungaryUEFA European Championship
June 4, 2016Germany 2-0 HungaryInternational Friendly
May 29, 2010Hungary 0-3 GermanyInternational Friendly

Useful links

