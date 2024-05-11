Gateshead vs Solihull Moors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Trophy final

How to watch the FA Trophy match between Gateshead and Solihull Moors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Gateshead will take on Solihull Moors at Wembley Stadium this Saturday afternoon in the final of the FA Trophy. Both National League sides aim to get their hands on a trophy in the capital.

Solihull Moors are coming into this contest off the back of a heartbreaking loss in their first-ever trip to Wembley Stadium when they were denied promotion to League Two on penalties against Bromley.

Meanwhile, Gateshead were excluded from the play-offs due to issues with their stadium. The Heed will aim to take their frustration from their playoff exclusion and use it to produce a remarkable performance at Wembley.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Gateshead vs Solihull Moors kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:15 pm BST Venue: Wembley Stadium

The FA Trophy final between Gateshead and Solihull Moors is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Wembley Stadium. It will kick off at 4:15 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Gateshead vs Solihull Moors online - TV channels & live streams

This National League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK. Fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gateshead team news

Gateshead will have the services of loan signing Brandon Haunstrup for the FA Trophy Final after he joined last month for the final stretch of the season. Gateshead's top scorer Marcus Dinanga, who has 14 goals in 27 games, will look to cause a fair few problems for the Solihull defence here.

Gateshead possible XI: Harness; Richardson, Storey, Grayson; Adom, Booty, Francis, Whelan; Worman, Evans; Brown

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beach, Elliot, Harness, Montgomery, Bond, Asikaogu Defenders: Grayson, Haunstrup, Richardson, Tinkler, Storey, Cook, Johnson Midfielders: Francis, Evans, Hannant, Whelan, Pani, Worman, Booty, McBride, Stott, Olley, Adom, Constantin Forwards: Brown, Dinanga, Allan, Knight, Fish, Thompson

Solihull Moors team news

Solihull Moors were missing right-back Jay Benn last time out and he could be sidelined again at Wembley.

Tahvon Campbell will retain his spot down the centre of the attack after an excellent postseason.

Solihull Moors possible XI: Hayes; Clarke, Morrison, Whitmore, Newton; Osborne, Maycock; Sbarra, Stevens, Shade; Campbell

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hayes, Flahavan, Myat Defenders: Taylor, Stearman, Clarke, Craig, Benn, Whitmore, Newton, Benton, Morrison Midfielders: Shade, Sbarra, Stevens, Labadie, Warburton, Osborne, Mafuta, Maycock, Martin Forwards: Boateng, Beck, Campbell, Wood

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/03/24 Gateshead 2-3 Solihull Moors National League 22/11/23 Solihull Moors 1-2 Gateshead National League 04/02/23 Solihull Moors 0-2 Gateshead National League 29/10/22 Gateshead 1-1 Solihull Moors National League 13/03/19 Solihull Moors 1-0 Gateshead National League

Useful links