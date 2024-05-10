Fulham vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fulham will take on Manchester City in the Premier League at the Craven Cottage on Saturday. City are second in the standings with three games to go this season. They are a point behind Arsenal who have played 36 matches and a win this weekend can help the Cityzens reclaim the top spot.

It should be a straightforward challenge for City as Fulham are 13th in the standings and winless in their last three outings. They have nothing to play for and it would be difficult to prevent the visitors from playing their game since they have so much more at stake.

Fulham vs Manchester City kick-off time

Date: May 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.30 pm BST Venue: Craven Cottage

The match will be played at Craven Cottage on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube, whereas live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Fulham's sole injury worry revolves around midfielder Harrison Reed, who sat out the Brentford draw due to a knock. However, he has since joined training sessions and may be ready to rejoin the matchday squad.

Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Muniz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak, Benda Defenders: Adarabioyo, Robinson, Castagne, Tete Midfielders: Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Harris Forwards: Jimenez, Vinicius, Wilson, De Cordova-Reid, Willian

Manchester City team news

Manchester City are poised to enter Saturday's game with no injury concerns, providing boss Pep Guardiola with a complete squad to select from.

Ederson bounced back from a minor shoulder issue to begin in goal last weekend and is anticipated to retain his spot, while Ruben Dias overcame illness to feature in the matchday squad, vying for a return to the central defense alongside John Stones.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/09/23 Manchester City 5 - 1 Fulham Premier League 30/04/23 Fulham 1 - 2 Manchester City Premier League 05/11/22 Manchester City 2 - 1 Fulham Premier League 05/02/22 Manchester City 4 - 1 Fulham FA Cup 14/03/21 Fulham 0 - 3 Manchester City Premier League

