Fulham vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Fulham will take on Manchester City in the Premier League at the Craven Cottage on Saturday. City are second in the standings with three games to go this season. They are a point behind Arsenal who have played 36 matches and a win this weekend can help the Cityzens reclaim the top spot.
It should be a straightforward challenge for City as Fulham are 13th in the standings and winless in their last three outings. They have nothing to play for and it would be difficult to prevent the visitors from playing their game since they have so much more at stake.
Fulham vs Manchester City kick-off time
|Date:
|May 11, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12.30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Craven Cottage
The match will be played at Craven Cottage on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Fulham vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube, whereas live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Fulham team news
Fulham's sole injury worry revolves around midfielder Harrison Reed, who sat out the Brentford draw due to a knock. However, he has since joined training sessions and may be ready to rejoin the matchday squad.
Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Muniz.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Leno, Rodak, Benda
|Defenders:
|Adarabioyo, Robinson, Castagne, Tete
|Midfielders:
|Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Harris
|Forwards:
|Jimenez, Vinicius, Wilson, De Cordova-Reid, Willian
Manchester City team news
Manchester City are poised to enter Saturday's game with no injury concerns, providing boss Pep Guardiola with a complete squad to select from.
Ederson bounced back from a minor shoulder issue to begin in goal last weekend and is anticipated to retain his spot, while Ruben Dias overcame illness to feature in the matchday squad, vying for a return to the central defense alongside John Stones.
Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ederson, Ortega, Carson
|Defenders:
|Dias, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker
|Midfielders:
|Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb
|Forwards:
|Alvarez, Haaland
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|02/09/23
|Manchester City 5 - 1 Fulham
|Premier League
|30/04/23
|Fulham 1 - 2 Manchester City
|Premier League
|05/11/22
|Manchester City 2 - 1 Fulham
|Premier League
|05/02/22
|Manchester City 4 - 1 Fulham
|FA Cup
|14/03/21
|Fulham 0 - 3 Manchester City
|Premier League