France U17 vs England U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA U17 Championship match between France and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France U17 and England U17 are set to begin their campaign at the UEFA U17 Euro finals when they face off at the Ammochostos Stadium on Tuesday.

The two nations met each other in the final Group 1 game of the Elite round of the U17 Championship qualification wherein Les Bleuets won 2-1.

While France topped the group, the Young Lions made it through as the top-ranked side amid the seven best second-placed teams to qualify for the final tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

France U17 vs England U17 kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:30 pm BST Venue: Ammochostos Stadium

The UEFA U17 Championship match between France U17 and England U17 will be played at the Ammochostos Stadium in Larnaca, Cyprus.

It will kick off at 6:30 pm BST on Tuesday, May 21, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch France U17 vs England U17 online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK and worldwide, the UEFA U17 Championship match between France U17 and England U17 is available to watch and stream online live through UEFA.tv.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

France U17 team news

France U17 coach Jose Alcocer will be looking to pick back-to-back wins against England.

Ibrahim Yayiya Kante, Kylian Kouakou, Mohamed Kader Meite and Rayane Messi Tanfouri will battle to start in attack.

France U17 possible XI: Stawiecki; Salhi, Bienck, Planeix, Sissoko; Sellami, Bakola, Sellami, Bouaddi; Kante, Kouakou.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Niflore, Stawiecki Defenders: Angely, Bienck, Gadou, Planeix, Salhi, Sissoko, Thebault Midfielders: Bakola, Bouaddi, Cabral, Sellami Forwards: Ndjantou, Kante, Kouakou, Meite, Messi, Molebe, Sternal

England U17 team news

England U17 head coach Greg Lincoln will be looking to kick off on a winning note.

Manchester City's Luca Fletcher and Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri are likely to be involved in the final third from the onset.

England U17 possible XI: Whatmuff; Mfuni, McFarlane, Shahar, Noble; J. Fletcher, Rigg, Harrison; Dipeda, Nwaneri, L. Fletcher.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brits, Lukjanciks, Whatmuff Defenders: Amass, Amissah, Dixon, McFarlane, Mfuni, Noble, Shahar Midfielders: Fletcher, Harrison, Mukasa, Olusesi, Rigg Forwards: Dipepa, Dunbar-McDonald, Fletcher, Mheuka, Moore, Nwaneri

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between France U17 and England U17 across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 26, 2024 France U17 2-1 England U17 UEFA U17 Championship Qualification May 27, 2023 England U17 0-1 France U17 UEFA U17 Championship March 26, 2022 France U17 3-1 England U17 UEFA U17 Championship Qualification May 3, 2019 England U17 1-1 France U17 UEFA U17 Championship February 7, 2019 England U17 3-2 France U17 U17 National Team Friendlies

