England Women vs France Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between England and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England Women will take on France Women up next in their Women's Euro 2025 qualifier at the St. James' Park on Tuesday.

England sit second in the group and are trailing leaders France by two points. A win against the visitors will help the team climb to the top spot after three rounds of the group games.

France will be a difficult opponent. They have won their first two games and will be confident of picking up their third win in a row.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England Women vs France Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: St. James' Park

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between England and France will be played at St. James' Park.

It will kick off at 8pm BST on Friday for fans in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch England Women vs France Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between England and France is available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

You can also check out GOAL's tournament page for news and updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

England Women team news

England could not call upon Chelsea full-back Niamh Charles and Arsenal central defender Lotte Wubben-Moy due to their respective injuries.

Millie Bright is expected to play in central defense after returning from a lengthy injury layoff to start Chelsea's final four matches of the season.

England Women possible XI: Earps; Bronze, Williams, Bright, Greenwood; Stanway, Walsh; James, Toone, Hemp; Russo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Hampton, Keating, Rendell Defenders: Bright, Bronze, Carter, Charles, Greenwood, Le Tissier, Morgan, Turner, Williamson, Wubben-Moy Midfielders: Clinton, Kearns, Kirby, Park, Stanway, Toone, Walsh Forwards: Beever-Jones, Hemp, James, Kelly, Mead, Naz, Russo

France Women team news

For France, Lyon forward Vicki Becho will serve a one-match suspension following her red card in April's win over Sweden.

The visitors are also without their all-time leading goalscorer, Eugenie Le Sommer, who is sidelined with a knee injury.

France Women possible XI: Peyraud-Magnin; Lakrar, Mbock, Renard, Bacha; Dali, Geyoro, Toletti; Diani, Cascarino, Katoto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peyraud-Magnin, Picaud, Durand Defenders: Renard, Karchaoui, Périsset, De Almeida, Bacha, Cascarino, Lakrar, Samoura Midfielders: Henry, Geyoro, Dali, Toletti, Le Garrec, Benyahia Forwards: Diani, Cascarino, Katoto, Baltimore, Dufour, Ribadeira

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between England Women and France Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition 10/04/21 France 3 - 1 England Friendly 02/03/18 England 4 - 1 France SheBelieves Cup 21/10/17 France 1 - 0 England Friendly 31/07/17 England 1 - 0 France European Championship 02/03/17 England 1 - 2 France SheBelieves Cup

Useful links