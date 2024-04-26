Derby County vs Carlisle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the League One match between Derby and Carlisle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Derby County will look to book their place back in the Championship after a two-year absence when they host an already-relegated Carlisle United at Pride Park on the final day of the League One season on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams need just a point from their final game to secure automatic promotion to the second tier of English football, whereas Carlisle are rooted at the foot of the table and will be playing in League Two next campaign.

Derby vs Carlisle kick-off time

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm BST Venue: Pride Park Stadium

The match will be played at the Pride Park Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024, with kick-off at 12:30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Derby vs Carlisle online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra in the UK. Match highlights will be made available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Derby team news

Deby boss Paul Warne could be without the services of Craig Forsyth, Dwight Gayle, Ryan Nyambe, Tyreece John-Jules, and Jake Rooney for this weekend.

After overcoming Cambridge last weekend, Derby are set to name an unchanged team this time around, with Kane Wilson and Louie Sibley providing the service from the wings. Former Cardiff City star Nathaniel Mendez-Laing will keep his spot upfront alongside James Collins.

Derby possible XI: Wildsmith; Nelson, Bradley, Cashin; Wilson, Smith, Adams, Thompson, Sibley; Collins, Mendez-Laing.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scott Loach, Joe Wildsmith, Josh Vickers Defenders: Kane Wilson, Craig Forsyth, Sonny Bradley, Eiran Cashin, Curtis Nelson, Callum Elder, Ryan Nyambe Midfielders: Conor Hourihane, Max Bird, Liam Thompson, Louie Sibley, Elliot Embleton, Tyrese Fornah, Darren Robinson, Joe Ward Forwards: Tom Barkhuizen, James Collins, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Tyreece John-Jules

Carlisle team news

Carlisle head coach Paul Simpson will be unable to call upon the likes of Terry Ablade, Dan Butterworth, Sean Maguire, Jokull Andresson and Callum Guy due to various injury concerns for the trip to face Derby this Saturday.

Carlisle possible XI: Lewis; Ellis, Lavelle, Huntington, Barclay, Armer; Harris, Neal, Mellish; Armstrong, Kelly.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Holý, Lewis, Andrésson Defenders: McCalmont, Gibson, Guy, Charters, Neal, Vela, McGeouch, Robinson, Harris Midfielders: Back, Whelan, Emmanuel, Mellish, Lavelle, Huntington, Armer, Barclay Forwards: Maguire, Kelly, Kayode, Ablade, Diamond, Armstrong, Butterworth, Dudik

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/09/23 Carlisle United 0-2 Derby County League One 24/08/16 Derby County 1-1 Carlisle United EFL Cup 12/08/14 Carlisle United 0-2 Derby County EFL Cup

