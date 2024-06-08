This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Denmark vs Norway: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly match between Denmark and Norway, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Denmark continue their Euro 2024 preparations with an international friendly against Norway at the Brondby Stadium on Saturday.

The Danes defeated Sweden 2-1 in the mid-week, while an Erling Haaland hat-trick helped Norway to a 3-0 win against Kosovo.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Denmark vs Norway kick-off time & stadium

Date:June 8, 2024
Kick-off time:6:30 pm BST
Venue:Brondby Stadion

The international friendly match between Denmark and Norway will be played at Brondby Stadion in Brondby, Denmark.

How to watch Denmark vs Norway online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the international friendly match between Denmark and Norway is available to watch and stream online live through Premier Player.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Denmark team news

Christian Eriksen is two appearances off Simon Kjaer's tally of 131 appearances, but the latter is set to extend his record with a possible start on Saturday.

Joachim Andersen may start on the bench, as would stand-by player Mathias Jorgensen, while Morten Hjulmand and Viktor Kristiansen may be offered starts.

Denmark possible XI: Ronnow; Kristensen, Christensen, Kjaer; Bah, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Kristiansen; Eriksen; Hojlund, Dolberg

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Schmeichel, Ronnow, Hermansen
Defenders:Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle, Vestergaard, Anderson, Kristensen, Nelsson, Bah, Kristiansen, Jorgensen
Midfielders:Eriksen, Delaney, Hojberg, Jensen, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Hjulmand
Forwards:Poulsen, Dolberg, Skov Olsen, Wind, Hojlund, Brunn Larsen, Dreyer

Norway team news

Borussia Dortmund defender Julian Ryerson is set to replace David Molle Wolfe, as the latter was forced off in the game against Kosovo.

In attack, Haaland will be looking to add to his 30-goal tally and another hat-trick will put him on par with Norway's top goalscorer Jorgen Juve.

Norway possible XI: Nyland; Ryerson, Gundersen, Ostigard, Ajer; Thorstvedt, Berge; Bobb, Odegaard, Nusa; Haaland

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Nyland, Dyngeland, Selvik
Defenders:Ajer, Pederson, Ryerson, Strandberg, Ostigard, Hanche-Olsen, Gundersen
Midfielders:Odegaard, Berge, Thorstvedt, Berg, Thorsby, Bobb, Donnum, Nusa, Vetlesen, Schjelderup
Forwards:Haaland, Larsen, Botheim

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Denmark and Norway across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
November 15, 2013Denmark 2-1 NorwayInternational Friendly
September 6, 2011Denmark 2-0 NorwayUEFA European Championship Qualifiers
March 26, 2011Norway 1-1 DenmarkUEFA European Championship Qualifiers
June 7, 2003Denmark 1-0 NorwayUEFA European Championship Qualifiers
September 7, 2002Norway 2-2 DenmarkUEFA European Championship Qualifiers

Useful links

