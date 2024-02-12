Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Monday. Chelsea are struggling in 11th place in the standings with 31 points from 23 games, only seven points ahead of their opponents who are 15th.

The Blues are heading into the game on the back of a solid performance and win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup. However, they lost their last two league games and are desperate for points to climb up the table. Palace's form has been worse, having managed only one win in their last five matches. Their last outing was a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date: February 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Selhurst Park

The match will be played at Selhurst Park on Monday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube channels of the participants after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Michael Olise was cleared to sit on the bench at the Amex Stadium after being sidelined with an issue against Sheffield United. However, he came on in the game and reinjured himself, resulting in him facing several weeks out due to a thigh problem.

Former Blues defender Marc Guehi suffered a knee injury in the first half of that encounter and will be absent from the reunion with his former club. Cheick Doucoure (Achilles), Rob Holding (ankle), Eberechi Eze (thigh), and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh) remain sidelined.

Palace predicted XI: Henderson; Munoz, Richards, Andersen, Mitchell; Hughes, Wharton, Lerma; Ayew, Mateta, Schlupp.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnstone, Henderson, Matthews, Whitworth Defenders: Ward, Mitchell, Tomkins, Muñoz, Andersen, Clyne, Richards, Ferguson Midfielders: Lerma, Schlupp, Hughes, Wharton, Ahamada, Wells-Morrison, Riedewald, Ozoh, Raymond Forwards: Ayew, França, Mateta, Édouard, Gordon, Plange

Chelsea team news

Benoit Badiashile sustained a groin injury in the FA Cup victory over Aston Villa and will not recover in time for the derby.

Marc Cucurella (ankle), Wesley Fofana (knee), Reece James (thigh), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), and Romeo Lavia (thigh) are still unavailable. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (knee) has resumed partial team training but is not yet ready for a return.

On a positive note, Levi Colwill and Trevoh Chalobah have returned to full training.

Chelsea predicted XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Gallagher, Palmer; Jackson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Colwill, Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Chilwell, Gusto Midfielders: Caicedo, Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Palmer, Castledine, Casadei Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington, Moreira, Richards

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/12/23 Chelsea 2 - 1 Crystal Palace Premier League 15/01/23 Chelsea 1 - 0 Crystal Palace Premier League 01/10/22 Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Chelsea Premier League 17/04/22 Chelsea 2 - 0 Crystal Palace FA Cup 19/02/22 Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Chelsea Premier League

