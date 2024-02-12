This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Premier League
Selhurst Park
How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Monday. Chelsea are struggling in 11th place in the standings with 31 points from 23 games, only seven points ahead of their opponents who are 15th.

The Blues are heading into the game on the back of a solid performance and win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup. However, they lost their last two league games and are desperate for points to climb up the table. Palace's form has been worse, having managed only one win in their last five matches. Their last outing was a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date:February 12, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm GMT
Venue:Selhurst Park

The match will be played at Selhurst Park on Monday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports Premier LeagueWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube channels of the participants after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Michael Olise was cleared to sit on the bench at the Amex Stadium after being sidelined with an issue against Sheffield United. However, he came on in the game and reinjured himself, resulting in him facing several weeks out due to a thigh problem.

Former Blues defender Marc Guehi suffered a knee injury in the first half of that encounter and will be absent from the reunion with his former club. Cheick Doucoure (Achilles), Rob Holding (ankle), Eberechi Eze (thigh), and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh) remain sidelined.

Palace predicted XI: Henderson; Munoz, Richards, Andersen, Mitchell; Hughes, Wharton, Lerma; Ayew, Mateta, Schlupp.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Johnstone, Henderson, Matthews, Whitworth
Defenders:Ward, Mitchell, Tomkins, Muñoz, Andersen, Clyne, Richards, Ferguson
Midfielders:Lerma, Schlupp, Hughes, Wharton, Ahamada, Wells-Morrison, Riedewald, Ozoh, Raymond
Forwards:Ayew, França, Mateta, Édouard, Gordon, Plange

Chelsea team news

Benoit Badiashile sustained a groin injury in the FA Cup victory over Aston Villa and will not recover in time for the derby.

Marc Cucurella (ankle), Wesley Fofana (knee), Reece James (thigh), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), and Romeo Lavia (thigh) are still unavailable. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (knee) has resumed partial team training but is not yet ready for a return.

On a positive note, Levi Colwill and Trevoh Chalobah have returned to full training.

Chelsea predicted XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Gallagher, Palmer; Jackson.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom
Defenders:Colwill, Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Chilwell, Gusto
Midfielders:Caicedo, Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Palmer, Castledine, Casadei
Forwards:Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington, Moreira, Richards

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
28/12/23Chelsea 2 - 1 Crystal PalacePremier League
15/01/23Chelsea 1 - 0 Crystal PalacePremier League
01/10/22Crystal Palace 1 - 2 ChelseaPremier League
17/04/22Chelsea 2 - 0 Crystal PalaceFA Cup
19/02/22Crystal Palace 0 - 1 ChelseaPremier League

Useful links

