How to watch today's Copenhagen vs Kilmarnock Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League Qualification match between Copenhagen and Kilmarnock, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Copenhagen will take on Kilmarnock in the first leg of the Conference League Qualification play-offs at Parken on Thursday.

The Danish side had to rely on penalties to overcome Banik Ostrava in the previous round, while Killie defeated Tromso 3-2 over two legs in the third qualifying round.

Copenhagen vs Kilmarnock kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm BST Venue: Parken

The Conference League Qualification match between Copenhagen and Kilmarnock will be played at Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark.

It will kick off at 6 pm BST on Thursday, August 22, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Copenhagen vs Kilmarnock online - TV channels & live streams

The Conference League Qualification match between Copenhagen and Kilmarnock will be available to watch and stream online live through SolidSport.

Team news & squads

Copenhagen team news

The hosts will be without several players due to injuries, as Andreas Cornelius, Jordan Larsson, Nicolai Boilesen, Rodrigo Huescas, Roony Bardghji, Thomas Delaney and Viktor Claesson all occupy the treatment room.

Orri Oskarsson will be the main threat in attack, alongside Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Copenhagen possible XI: Trott; Diks, Vavro, Garananga, Meling; Lerager, Jensen, Froholdt; Achouri, Oskarsson, Elyounoussi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trott, Runarsson, Sander Defenders: Garananga, Vavro, Diks, Pereira, Gocholeishvili, Meling Midfielders: Mattsson, Elyoinoussi, Lerager, Robert, Achouri, Clem, Falk, Hojer, Froholdt Forwards: Oskarsson, Chiakha

Kilmarnock team news

Midfielder Kyle Magennis is ruled out with a hamstring injury, but Killie boss Derek McInnes is expected to have a full-strength squad otherwise.

With the side struggling in front of goal lately, McInnes is likely to persist with the front pair of Kyle Vassell and Bruce Anderson.

Kilmarnock possible XI: McCrorie; Mayo, Wright, Findlay, Bainbridge; Armstrong, Lyons, Donnelly, Kennedy; Vassell, Anderson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: O'Hara, McCrorie, Glavin Defenders: Burroughs, Ndaba, Wright, Mayo, Deas, Findlay, Schilte-Brown, Ellis, Mersey, Bainbridge Midfielders: McKenzie, Lyons, Kennedy, Armstrong, Watson, Mackay-Steven, Donnelly, Murray, Donnelly, Brannan, Brown, Polworth Forwards: Vassell, Cameron, Anderson, Wales, Watkins, Leslie

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Copenhagen and Kilmarnock will face each other across all competitions.

