How to watch today's Chelsea vs Servette Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League Qualification match between Chelsea and Servette, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will be involved in the first leg of the two-legged Conference League Qualification play-offs against Servette at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

The Blues will be playing in this competition for the first time ever despite attaining a top-six finish in the Premier League last season. Manchester United's FA Cup win bumped Chelsea into the third division in European club football.

On the other hand, Servette faltered in the Europa League third qualifying round and as a result, face their last chance of competing in Europe this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea vs Servette kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Stamford Bridge

The Conference League Qualification match between Chelsea and Servette will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Thursday, August 22, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Chelsea vs Servette online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Conference League Qualification match between Chelsea and Servette will be available to watch and stream online live through Chelsea TV and the 5th Stand App.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Although included in the squad, Chelsea captain Reece James is unlikely to make it on time from a hamstring injury, while Marc Cucurella is a doubt after suffering a knock in the 2-0 league loss against Manchester City at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Blues boss Enzo Maresca has left out the likes of Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling for Thursday's game.

Summer signings Filip Jorgensen, Renato Veiga, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Pedro Neto and Marc Guiu will all look to feature from the onset, and so will the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.

Chelsea possible XI: Jorgensen; Gusto, Badiashile, Veiga, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia; Palmer, Dewsbury-Hall, Neto; Guiu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Petrovic, Jorgensen Defenders: Disasi, Cucurella, Badiashile, Colwill, Chalobah, James, Gusto Midfielders: Fernandez, Chukwuemeka, Nkunku, Caicedo, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall, Kellyman, Lavia, Viega Forwards: Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Neto, Guiu, Felix, Angelo

Servette team news

Les Grenats head coach Thomas Haberli is expected to hand starts to the likes of Steve Rouiller, David Douline, Gael Ondoua, Alexis Antunes and Enzo Crivelli.

Dereck Kutesa did not partake in the 2-1 loss to Braga that led to Servette's Europa League exit, but the Swiss international started and scored against Signal in the 7-1 win in the Swiss Cup tie over the weekend.

Despite being linked to a move to Saudi Arabia, Kutesa could find himself in the XI against Chelsea.

Servette possible XI: Frick; Tsunemoto, Rouiller, Severin, Mazikou; Douline, Ondoua; Stevanovic, Antunes, Kutesa; Crivelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mall, Frick, Aubert, Besson Defenders: Tsunemoto, Baron, Rouiller, Mazikou, Severin, Magnin, Bouzamoucha, Sawadogo, Srdanovic, Fankhauser Midfielders: Ondoua, Cognat, Stevanovic, Antunes, Camara, Kutesa, Weber, Douline Forwards: Beniangba, Von Moos, Fofana, Guillemenot, Simbakoli, Crivelli, Ouattara

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Chelsea and Servette face each other across all competitions.

