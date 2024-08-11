Chelsea will conclude their pre-season with a club friendly against Inter at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
The Blues and the reigning Italian champions are both coming off defeats at the hands of Real Madrid and Al-Ittihad, respectively.
Chelsea vs Inter kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 11, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm BST
|Venue:
|Stamford Bridge
The pre-season friendly match between Chelsea and Inter will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.
It will kick off at 3 pm BST on Sunday, August 11, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Chelsea vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK and worldwide, the pre-season friendly match between Chelsea and Inter will be available to watch live on Chelsea TV and the 5th Stand App.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Chelsea team news
Defender Axel Disasi is sidelined with a groin injury, while Nicolas Jackson is a doubt due to a sprained ankle.
Cole Palmer and Marc Cucurella have returned from their exploits at Euro 2024, but the duo may not start here.
In goal, Filip Jorgensen may start ahead of Robert Sanchez once again, while Christopher Nkunku could start behind Marc Guiu in attack.
Chelsea possible XI: Jorgensen; James, Colwill, Badiashile, Gusto; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Nkunku, Sterling; Guiu.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sanchez, Jorgensen, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Kepa
|Defenders:
|Cucurella, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Colwill, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Gusto, Fofana, Acheampong, Viega, Humphreys, Wiley
|Midfielders:
|Fernandez, Ugochukwu, Chukwuemeka, Dewsbury-Hall, Gallagher, Caicedo, Casadei, Kellyman, Lavia, Tauriainen, Castledine, Anjorin, Matos, Vale
|Forwards:
|Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Nkunku, Broja, Palmer, George, Washington, Guiu, Gabriel, Moreira, Burstow, Fofana, Lukaku
Inter team news
Inter boss Simone Inzaghi is likely to remain without defender Stefan de Vrij on account of a hamstring problem, while Mehdi Taremi, Piotr Zielinski and Tajon Buchanan are set to occupy the treatment room until late August.
Lautaro Martinez is in line to start ahead of Joaquin Correa, alongside Marcus Thuram in attack, while Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco are deployed as the two full wing-backs.
Inter possible XI: Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Frattesi, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sommer, Di Gennaro, Martinez
|Defenders:
|Acerbi, Pavard, Augusto, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian, Bastoni
|Midfielders:
|Dumfries, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella
|Forwards:
|Arnautovic, Thuram, Correa, Martinez
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chelsea and Inter across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|July 28, 2018
|Chelsea 1-1 (5-4 pen.) Inter
|International Champions Cup
|July 29, 2017
|Chelsea 1-2 Inter
|International Champions Cup
|August 1, 2013
|Chelsea 2-0 Inter
|International Champions Cup
|March 16, 2010
|Chelsea 0-1 Inter
|UEFA Champions League
|February 24, 2010
|Inter 2-1 Chelsea
|UEFA Champions League