How to watch the pre-season friendly match between Chelsea and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will conclude their pre-season with a club friendly against Inter at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues and the reigning Italian champions are both coming off defeats at the hands of Real Madrid and Al-Ittihad, respectively.

Chelsea vs Inter kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm BST Venue: Stamford Bridge

The pre-season friendly match between Chelsea and Inter will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm BST on Sunday, August 11, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Chelsea vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK and worldwide, the pre-season friendly match between Chelsea and Inter will be available to watch live on Chelsea TV and the 5th Stand App.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Defender Axel Disasi is sidelined with a groin injury, while Nicolas Jackson is a doubt due to a sprained ankle.

Cole Palmer and Marc Cucurella have returned from their exploits at Euro 2024, but the duo may not start here.

In goal, Filip Jorgensen may start ahead of Robert Sanchez once again, while Christopher Nkunku could start behind Marc Guiu in attack.

Chelsea possible XI: Jorgensen; James, Colwill, Badiashile, Gusto; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Nkunku, Sterling; Guiu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Jorgensen, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Kepa Defenders: Cucurella, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Colwill, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Gusto, Fofana, Acheampong, Viega, Humphreys, Wiley Midfielders: Fernandez, Ugochukwu, Chukwuemeka, Dewsbury-Hall, Gallagher, Caicedo, Casadei, Kellyman, Lavia, Tauriainen, Castledine, Anjorin, Matos, Vale Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Nkunku, Broja, Palmer, George, Washington, Guiu, Gabriel, Moreira, Burstow, Fofana, Lukaku

Inter team news

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi is likely to remain without defender Stefan de Vrij on account of a hamstring problem, while Mehdi Taremi, Piotr Zielinski and Tajon Buchanan are set to occupy the treatment room until late August.

Lautaro Martinez is in line to start ahead of Joaquin Correa, alongside Marcus Thuram in attack, while Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco are deployed as the two full wing-backs.

Inter possible XI: Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Frattesi, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Di Gennaro, Martinez Defenders: Acerbi, Pavard, Augusto, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian, Bastoni Midfielders: Dumfries, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella Forwards: Arnautovic, Thuram, Correa, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chelsea and Inter across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 28, 2018 Chelsea 1-1 (5-4 pen.) Inter International Champions Cup July 29, 2017 Chelsea 1-2 Inter International Champions Cup August 1, 2013 Chelsea 2-0 Inter International Champions Cup March 16, 2010 Chelsea 0-1 Inter UEFA Champions League February 24, 2010 Inter 2-1 Chelsea UEFA Champions League

