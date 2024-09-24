How to watch today's Chelsea vs Barrow Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Chelsea and Barrow, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea are set to welcome Barrow to Stamford Bridge for a Carabao Cup third round match on Tuesday.

The Blues are coming off back-to-back Premier League wins against Bournemouth and West Ham, while Barrow also picked up two straight wins in League Two against Grimsby Town and Newport County ahead of this fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Barrow online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Carabao Cup match between Chelsea and Barrow will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports+, and will be available to stream online live through Sky Go.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chelsea vs Barrow kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Stamford Bridge

The Carabao Cup match between Chelsea and Barrow will be played at Stamford Bridge, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Tuesday, September 24, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is capable of making wholesale changes for the cup game. So with the likes of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson set to be offered rest, as Christopher Nkunku is in line to lead the line.

Reece James is ruled out through injury, while Romeo Lavia and Malo Gusto are doubtful to feature.

Chelsea possible XI: Jorgensen; Disasi, Badiashile, Tosin, Colwill; Renato Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall; Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Mudryk; Nkunku.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Jorgensen Defenders: Disasi, Cucurella, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Colwill, Chilwell, Fofana, Veiga Midfielders: Fernandez, Felix, Chukwuemeka, Palmer, Caicedo, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall, Kellyman Forwards: Neto, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Nkunku, Sancho, Guiu

Barrow team news

As for the visitors, head coach Stephen Clemence could hand a start to Wyll Stanway ahead of Paul Farman in goal, with Neo Eccleston pushing for a start at the back.

Katia Kouyate is likely to continue in the XI, meaning Chris Popov would start on the bench once again.

Meanwhile, Chris Stokes is set to make his club debut after his move from Morecambe.

Barrow possible XI: Stanway; Feely, Vassell, Stokes, Jackson; Campbell, Foley, Spence; Kouyate, Garner, Newby.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Farman, Stanway Defenders: Eccleston, Ogungbo, Canavan, Stokes, Barnes, Feely, Tiensia, Jackson, Vassell Midfielders: Campbell, Worrall, Spence, Gotts, Foley, Mahoney, Etaluku, Weston Forwards: Dallas, Garner, Newby, Kouyate, Telford, Acquah, Popov

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Chelsea and Barrow across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 10, 1948 Chelsea 5-0 Barrow FA Cup

