Brazil vs Colombia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa America match between Brazil and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil will look to manoeuvre their way into the 2024 Copa America quarter-finals when they square against already-qualified Colombia at Levi's Stadium on Tuesday.

Selecao climbed second in Group D courtesy of a 4-1 win against Paraguay, while Colombia maintained their perfect record in the tournament with a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brazil vs Colombia kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 am BST Venue: Levi's Stadium

The Copa America match between Brazil and Colombia will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, United States.

It will kick off at 2 am BST on Tuesday, July 2, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Brazil vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Copa America match between Brazil and Colombia will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1.

Team news & squads

Brazil team news

Selecao boss Dorival Junior may opt to start Endrick ahead of Vinicious Jr. given the latter - along with Eder Militao and Wendell - is at risk of a one-match ban if booked here.

With Endrick in the line-up, Rodrygo will switch to the left flank and Raphinha will begin on the bench once again, while Guilherme Arana reclaims his place from Wendell.

Lucas Paqueta is also on a yellow card going into the tie.

Brazil possible XI: Alisson; Danilo, Beraldo, Marquinhos, Arana; Guimaraes, Gomes; Savinho, Pereira, Rodrygo; Endrick.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Allison, Bento, Rafael Defenders: Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Wendell, Couto, Magalhaes, Arana, Beraldo, Bremer Midfielders: Guimaraes, Paqueta, Gomes, Luiz, Pereira, Ederson Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Endrick, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Savinho, Evanilson, Martinelli, Pepe

Colombia team news

James Rodriguez is a doubt after being forced off in the Costa Rica win due to a fever, while Jefferson Lerma, Richard Rios and Jhon Cordoba walk the tightrope of suspension as the trio are on a yellow card each.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz will lead in the Colombian attack alongside Jhon Duran and Luis Sinisterra.

Colombia possible XI: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Cuesta, Machado; Castano, Uribe, J. Arias; Sinisterra, Duran, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ospina, Vargas, Montero Defenders: Cuesta, Lucumi, S. Arias, Mina, Mojica, Munoz, Sanchez, Machado Midfielders: Castano, Rios, Carrascal, Rodriguez, J. Arias, Uribe, Lerma, Quintero, Asprilla Forwards: Diaz, Borja, Duran, Sinisterra, Borre, Cordoba

Head-to-Head Record

The following are the head-to-head records of the last five meetings between Brazil and Colombia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 16, 2023 Colombia 2-1 Brazil CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers November 11, 2021 Brazil 1-0 Colombia CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers October 10, 2021 Colombia 0-0 Brazil CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers June 23, 2021 Brazil 2-1 Colombia Copa America September 6, 2019 Brazil 2-2 Colombia International Friendly

