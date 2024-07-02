Brazil vs Colombia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Brazil will look to manoeuvre their way into the 2024 Copa America quarter-finals when they square against already-qualified Colombia at Levi's Stadium on Tuesday.
Selecao climbed second in Group D courtesy of a 4-1 win against Paraguay, while Colombia maintained their perfect record in the tournament with a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica.
Brazil vs Colombia kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 2, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2 am BST
|Venue:
|Levi's Stadium
The Copa America match between Brazil and Colombia will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, United States.
It will kick off at 2 am BST on Tuesday, July 2, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Brazil vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the Copa America match between Brazil and Colombia will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1.
Team news & squads
Brazil team news
Selecao boss Dorival Junior may opt to start Endrick ahead of Vinicious Jr. given the latter - along with Eder Militao and Wendell - is at risk of a one-match ban if booked here.
With Endrick in the line-up, Rodrygo will switch to the left flank and Raphinha will begin on the bench once again, while Guilherme Arana reclaims his place from Wendell.
Lucas Paqueta is also on a yellow card going into the tie.
Brazil possible XI: Alisson; Danilo, Beraldo, Marquinhos, Arana; Guimaraes, Gomes; Savinho, Pereira, Rodrygo; Endrick.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Allison, Bento, Rafael
|Defenders:
|Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Wendell, Couto, Magalhaes, Arana, Beraldo, Bremer
|Midfielders:
|Guimaraes, Paqueta, Gomes, Luiz, Pereira, Ederson
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Endrick, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Savinho, Evanilson, Martinelli, Pepe
Colombia team news
James Rodriguez is a doubt after being forced off in the Costa Rica win due to a fever, while Jefferson Lerma, Richard Rios and Jhon Cordoba walk the tightrope of suspension as the trio are on a yellow card each.
Liverpool's Luis Diaz will lead in the Colombian attack alongside Jhon Duran and Luis Sinisterra.
Colombia possible XI: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Cuesta, Machado; Castano, Uribe, J. Arias; Sinisterra, Duran, Diaz.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ospina, Vargas, Montero
|Defenders:
|Cuesta, Lucumi, S. Arias, Mina, Mojica, Munoz, Sanchez, Machado
|Midfielders:
|Castano, Rios, Carrascal, Rodriguez, J. Arias, Uribe, Lerma, Quintero, Asprilla
|Forwards:
|Diaz, Borja, Duran, Sinisterra, Borre, Cordoba
Head-to-Head Record
The following are the head-to-head records of the last five meetings between Brazil and Colombia across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 16, 2023
|Colombia 2-1 Brazil
|CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
|November 11, 2021
|Brazil 1-0 Colombia
|CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
|October 10, 2021
|Colombia 0-0 Brazil
|CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
|June 23, 2021
|Brazil 2-1 Colombia
|Copa America
|September 6, 2019
|Brazil 2-2 Colombia
|International Friendly