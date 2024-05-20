Bologna vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Juventus will square off against Thiago Motta's Champions League-bound Bologna just three days after Massimiliano Allegri's sacking.
With two games left to play in the Serie A season, Bologna and Juventus are equal on 67 points apiece, but the hosts are three goals ahead on goal difference.
The visitors secured Champions League football for the first time in 60 years after defeating Napoli 2-0, while Juve were forced to settle for a draw with Salernitana, but still managed to confirm a Champions League spot.
Bologna vs Juventus kick-off time
|Date:
|Monday, May 20, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm BST
|Venue:
|Stadio Renato Dell'Ara
The Serie A match between Bologna and Juventus will be played at Stadio Renato Dell'Ara in Bologna, Italy.
It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Monday, May 20, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).
Team news & squads
Bologna team news
A trio of injured Bologna players will sit out Monday's clash, including Manchester United and Arsenal-linked forward Joshua Zirkzee, who played 73 minutes against Napoli but is currently nursing a hamstring issue. He will likely be replaced by Jens Odegaard in the starting XI.
Bologna possible XI: Skorupski; Posch, Lucumi, Calafiori, Kristiansen; Freuler, Aebischer; Orsolini, Urbanski, Ndoye; Odegaard
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Skorupski, Ravaglia, Bagnolini
|Defenders:
|Beukema, Calafiori, Lucumi, Ilic, Kristiansen, Corazza, Lykogiannis, Posch, De Silvestri
|Midfielders:
|Moro, El Azzouzi, Fabbian, Freuler, Aebischer, Urbanski, Ndoye, Saelemaekers
|Forwards:
|Zirkzee, Castro, Karlsson, Orsolini, Odegaard
Juventus team news
Juventus are pretty well-stocked at the moment. Only veteran full-back Mattia De Sciglio (muscle) is expected to miss out through injury, while Paul Pogba's doping suspension will most likely result in a split this summer.
Nicolo Fagioli has served his betting suspension and could feature on Monday.
Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Gatti, Bremer; Cambiaso, Rabiot, McKennie, Miretti, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio
|Defenders:
|Bremer, Gatti, Djalo, Danilo, Rugani, Cambiaso, De Sciglio
|Midfielders:
|Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie, Miretti, Fagioli, Alcaraz, Caviglia, Pogba, Weah, Kostic
|Forwards:
|Chiesa, Vlahovic, Kean, Milik, Iling-Junior, Yildiz
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|27/08/23
|Juventus 1-1 Bologna
|Serie A
|01/05/23
|Bologna 1-1 Juventus
|Serie A
|03/10/22
|Juventus 3-0 Bologna
|Serie A
|16/04/22
|Juventus 1-1 Bologna
|Serie A
|18/12/21
|Bologna 0-2 Juventus
|Serie A