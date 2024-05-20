Bologna vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Bologna and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will square off against Thiago Motta's Champions League-bound Bologna just three days after Massimiliano Allegri's sacking.

With two games left to play in the Serie A season, Bologna and Juventus are equal on 67 points apiece, but the hosts are three goals ahead on goal difference.

The visitors secured Champions League football for the first time in 60 years after defeating Napoli 2-0, while Juve were forced to settle for a draw with Salernitana, but still managed to confirm a Champions League spot.

Bologna vs Juventus kick-off time

Date: Monday, May 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

The Serie A match between Bologna and Juventus will be played at Stadio Renato Dell'Ara in Bologna, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Monday, May 20, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Bologna vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Serie A match between Bologna and Juventus will not be shown live on TV.

Team news & squads

Bologna team news

A trio of injured Bologna players will sit out Monday's clash, including Manchester United and Arsenal-linked forward Joshua Zirkzee, who played 73 minutes against Napoli but is currently nursing a hamstring issue. He will likely be replaced by Jens Odegaard in the starting XI.

Bologna possible XI: Skorupski; Posch, Lucumi, Calafiori, Kristiansen; Freuler, Aebischer; Orsolini, Urbanski, Ndoye; Odegaard

Position Players Goalkeepers: Skorupski, Ravaglia, Bagnolini Defenders: Beukema, Calafiori, Lucumi, Ilic, Kristiansen, Corazza, Lykogiannis, Posch, De Silvestri Midfielders: Moro, El Azzouzi, Fabbian, Freuler, Aebischer, Urbanski, Ndoye, Saelemaekers Forwards: Zirkzee, Castro, Karlsson, Orsolini, Odegaard

Juventus team news

Juventus are pretty well-stocked at the moment. Only veteran full-back Mattia De Sciglio (muscle) is expected to miss out through injury, while Paul Pogba's doping suspension will most likely result in a split this summer.

Nicolo Fagioli has served his betting suspension and could feature on Monday.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Gatti, Bremer; Cambiaso, Rabiot, McKennie, Miretti, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Gatti, Djalo, Danilo, Rugani, Cambiaso, De Sciglio Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie, Miretti, Fagioli, Alcaraz, Caviglia, Pogba, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Kean, Milik, Iling-Junior, Yildiz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/08/23 Juventus 1-1 Bologna Serie A 01/05/23 Bologna 1-1 Juventus Serie A 03/10/22 Juventus 3-0 Bologna Serie A 16/04/22 Juventus 1-1 Bologna Serie A 18/12/21 Bologna 0-2 Juventus Serie A

