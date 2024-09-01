How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Freiburg Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Freiburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will welcome Freiburg to the Allianz Arena as both sides aim to record their second straight Bundesliga win of the term on Sunday.

Both sides won their first league game of 2024-25 - the Bavarians left it late to beat Wolfsburg 3-2, while Freiburg came from a goal down against Stuttgart to win the game 3-1.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Freiburg online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Freiburg will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm BST Venue: Allianz Arena

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Freiburg will be played at the Allianz Arean in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm BST on Sunday, September 1, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany will be without Daniel Peretz, Josip Stanisic, Hiroki Ito, Tarek Buchmann, Arijon Ibrahimovic and Leroy Sane through injuries.

Besides, Kim Min-jae remains a doubt for the weekend game.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Boey, Dier, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Palhinha; Olise, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Ulreich Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Boey Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Palhinha, Laimer, Pavlovic, Musiala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Coman, Olise, Muller, Tel

Freiburg team news

Freiburg manager Julian Schuster also has a few absentees to deal with. Michael Gregoritsch, Manuel Gulde and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh are ruled out through injuries, while Kenneth Schmidt is suspended for the tie.

Noah Atubolu, Eren Dinkci and Kiliann Sildillia are all doubtful to feature.

Freiburg possible XI: Muller; Kubler, Rosenfelder, Lienhart, Gunter; Eggestein, Osterhage; Doan, Rohl, Grifo; Adamu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Atubolu, Muller, Huth Defenders: Lienhart, Kubler, Sildillia, Ginter, Gunter, Rosenfelder, Makengo, Ogbus Midfielders: Osterhage, Weisshaupt, Eggestein, Sallai, Muslija, Hofler, Rohl, Grifo, Doan, Manzambi Forwards: Philipp, Adamu, Holer, Dinkci

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bayern Munich and Freiburg across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 1, 2024 Freiburg 2-2 Bayern Munich Bundesliga October 8, 2024 Bayern Munich 3-0 Freiburg Bundesliga April 8, 2023 Freiburg 0-1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga April 4, 2023 Bayern Munich 1-2 Freiburg DFB-Pokal October 16, 2022 Bayern Munich 5-0 Freiburg Bundesliga

