Bundesliga
Allianz Arena
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Freiburg Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Freiburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will welcome Freiburg to the Allianz Arena as both sides aim to record their second straight Bundesliga win of the term on Sunday.

Both sides won their first league game of 2024-25 - the Bavarians left it late to beat Wolfsburg 3-2, while Freiburg came from a goal down against Stuttgart to win the game 3-1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Freiburg online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports+Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Freiburg will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 1, 2024
Kick-off time: 4:30 pm BST
Venue:Allianz Arena

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Freiburg will be played at the Allianz Arean in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm BST on Sunday, September 1, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany will be without Daniel Peretz, Josip Stanisic, Hiroki Ito, Tarek Buchmann, Arijon Ibrahimovic and Leroy Sane through injuries.

Besides, Kim Min-jae remains a doubt for the weekend game.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Boey, Dier, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Palhinha; Olise, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Neuer, Ulreich
Defenders:Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Boey
Midfielders:Kimmich, Goretzka, Palhinha, Laimer, Pavlovic, Musiala
Forwards:Gnabry, Kane, Coman, Olise, Muller, Tel

Freiburg team news

Freiburg manager Julian Schuster also has a few absentees to deal with. Michael Gregoritsch, Manuel Gulde and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh are ruled out through injuries, while Kenneth Schmidt is suspended for the tie.

Noah Atubolu, Eren Dinkci and Kiliann Sildillia are all doubtful to feature.

Freiburg possible XI: Muller; Kubler, Rosenfelder, Lienhart, Gunter; Eggestein, Osterhage; Doan, Rohl, Grifo; Adamu.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Atubolu, Muller, Huth
Defenders:Lienhart, Kubler, Sildillia, Ginter, Gunter, Rosenfelder, Makengo, Ogbus
Midfielders:Osterhage, Weisshaupt, Eggestein, Sallai, Muslija, Hofler, Rohl, Grifo, Doan, Manzambi
Forwards:Philipp, Adamu, Holer, Dinkci

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bayern Munich and Freiburg across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 1, 2024Freiburg 2-2 Bayern MunichBundesliga
October 8, 2024Bayern Munich 3-0 FreiburgBundesliga
April 8, 2023Freiburg 0-1 Bayern MunichBundesliga
April 4, 2023Bayern Munich 1-2 FreiburgDFB-Pokal
October 16, 2022Bayern Munich 5-0 FreiburgBundesliga

Useful links

